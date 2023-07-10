Over 500-cft illegal timbers seized in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 9: The officials of Forest Department (FD) of Chattogram north, in a drive, seized over 500 Cubic feet (CFT) teak timbers worth about Taka 10 lakh from Gohira area under Fatikchari upazila of the district last night.

The forest personnel also seized a mini truck that carried the timbers, the source said. On a tip-off, a special team of the forest department conducted a raid in the area around 11:00pm and seized the teak timbers, the sources added.

A case was filed with Fatikchari thana in this connection. �BSS

