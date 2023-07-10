Covid-19: 76 more cases reported





With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,043,161, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.42 per cent from Saturday's 3.23 per cent as 1,720 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.37 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.



