Complete road construction work of new areas under DNCC within 3 months: Mayor Atiqul







A coordination meeting between DNCC and Bangladesh Army's 24 Engineering and Construction Brigade was held on Sunday (July 9) afternoon at Nagar Bhaban to resolve various road complications and obstacles included in the project.



The mayor said, "Three main roads under the road infrastructure and system development project of the new area: Kosaibari Road, Azampur Road and Harirampur Road should be completed within the next 3 months to reduce public suffering."

Besides, the development work of other roads under the project should be completed as early as possible, he added.



He also said that the work of this project should be carried out at a fast pace for the convenience of the movement of the people of the new areas.



"I urged the people of that area to cooperate in the implementation of the project. Those who have illegal structures within the road boundaries, remove those on your own. We will not issue any notice from the City Corporation. If the owners do not remove the structures, the city corporation will use bulldozers to evict the illegal structures," he added.



It is noted that the GOB project of Tk 4025.62 crore entitled Development of Road Infrastructure and System (Phase-1) of the newly included 18 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation is being implemented by 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army.



Bangladesh Army 24 Engineer Construction Brigade promised to develop 3 major roads within the next 90 days. Besides, other roads of the project will be completed within a short time.



Chaired by DNCC Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza, Chief Engineer Brig Gen. Muh Amirul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer Md Sharif Uddin, Project Director Supervising Engineer Khandkar Mahabub Alam, representatives of Bangladesh Army's 24 Engineer Construction Brigade were present at the meeting. �UNB



