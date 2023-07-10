Video
Monday, 10 July, 2023
City News

3 held with firearm in Ctg

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

CHATTOGRAM, July 9: Chandanish thana police arrested three terrorists with a country-made single barrel gun from Shantirhat area of Dhopachari under Chandhanish upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested were identified as Kiliram Tripura, 36, son of late Satyaban Tripura hailed from Rowangchhari, Jehel Tripura, 34, son of Shigrang Tripura hailed Alikadam and Subhash Tripura, 22, son of Nandamani Tripura hailed from West Dhopacchari under Chandhanish upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandhanish thana Anwar Hossain said, based on secret information, a police team conducted a raid in the area around 9:00pm and nabbed the trio with the firearm.
In primary interrogation, the terrorists confessed to the police that the hilly terrorist group used to cover up by committing various crimes including extortion by taking hostages to the mass people at gunpoint, the OC said.    �BSS


