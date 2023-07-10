3 held with firearm in Ctg





The arrested were identified as Kiliram Tripura, 36, son of late Satyaban Tripura hailed from Rowangchhari, Jehel Tripura, 34, son of Shigrang Tripura hailed Alikadam and Subhash Tripura, 22, son of Nandamani Tripura hailed from West Dhopacchari under Chandhanish upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandhanish thana Anwar Hossain said, based on secret information, a police team conducted a raid in the area around 9:00pm and nabbed the trio with the firearm.

In primary interrogation, the terrorists confessed to the police that the hilly terrorist group used to cover up by committing various crimes including extortion by taking hostages to the mass people at gunpoint, the OC said. �BSS

