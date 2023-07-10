JU Biotech dept gets new Chair







An office order signed by JU acting Registrar Md Abu Hasan confirmed the appointment on Sunday.



"The authorities of Jahangirnagar University appointed Prof Md Rezaul Karim as the Chairman of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department from July 17 to next 36 months' term as per section 9 (1) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973," the office order read.

Prof Rezaul is replacing the outgoing Chairman of the department Prof Umme Salma Zohora.



