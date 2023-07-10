Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BCL men assault IU student

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, July 9: A student of the Applied Nutrition and Food Technology department of Islamic University was allegedlyassaultedby activists of the university unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party student front, on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday.

The victim, Shorifuzzaman Shovon, is a second year student of the university.

Shovon, however, filed a written complaint with the university proctor Professor Shahadat Hossain Azad and student advisor Professor Shelina Nasrin against those involved in the incident seeking their punishment.

According to the complaint, a group of IU BCL unit activists including Touhid of Bangla department and Sajib of Human Resource Management department under 2020-21 academic session and led by English department student M Masudur Rahman attacked Shovon while he was going to IU Daina Chattar after finishing his class at around 10:30am.

They all are the supporters of IU BCL unit vice-president Mridul Rabby.

The BCL men, at one stage, assaulted Shovon and2 left him injured on the spot. Later, other students rescued Shovon from the spot and took him to IU medical center for treatment.

They also threatened to kill the victim. Stern action for the accused involved in assaulting the victim was demanded, the complaint said.

Contacted, the victim Shovon said that Masud and others assaulted him on thebasis of their previous enmity. "I demand punitive action for the accused involved in attacking me," he said.

Admitting the incident, Masud said that they assaulted Shovon as he uttered abusive words towardshim.

IU BCL unit vice-president Mridul Rabby said that there was no involvement of BCL in assaulting Shovon. Rather, it happened following their internal conflict, he added.

Many general students said that ragging and assaulting incidents happened repeatedly at the university as the university administration failed to take stern action against the accused involved in the incidents.

The administration should take stern actions against the accused, and thoseproven guilty, so that they could not dare to do such a heinous act in the future, they added.

IU proctor professor M Shahadat Hossain said that he received a written complaint from the victim.

They were looking into the matter, he said, adding that action would be taken after proper investigation, he added.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC anti-mosquito drive: Over Tk 6 lakh fined on 2nd day
Seminar on Planetary Health held at JU
Lack of awareness a serious risk on pollution: CPD
DMP arrests 63 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Over 500-cft illegal timbers seized in Ctg
Covid-19: 76 more cases reported
Complete road construction work of new areas under DNCC within 3 months: Mayor Atiqul
3 held with firearm in Ctg


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft