BCL men assault IU student







The victim, Shorifuzzaman Shovon, is a second year student of the university.



Shovon, however, filed a written complaint with the university proctor Professor Shahadat Hossain Azad and student advisor Professor Shelina Nasrin against those involved in the incident seeking their punishment.

According to the complaint, a group of IU BCL unit activists including Touhid of Bangla department and Sajib of Human Resource Management department under 2020-21 academic session and led by English department student M Masudur Rahman attacked Shovon while he was going to IU Daina Chattar after finishing his class at around 10:30am.



They all are the supporters of IU BCL unit vice-president Mridul Rabby.



The BCL men, at one stage, assaulted Shovon and2 left him injured on the spot. Later, other students rescued Shovon from the spot and took him to IU medical center for treatment.



They also threatened to kill the victim. Stern action for the accused involved in assaulting the victim was demanded, the complaint said.



Contacted, the victim Shovon said that Masud and others assaulted him on thebasis of their previous enmity. "I demand punitive action for the accused involved in attacking me," he said.



Admitting the incident, Masud said that they assaulted Shovon as he uttered abusive words towardshim.



IU BCL unit vice-president Mridul Rabby said that there was no involvement of BCL in assaulting Shovon. Rather, it happened following their internal conflict, he added.



Many general students said that ragging and assaulting incidents happened repeatedly at the university as the university administration failed to take stern action against the accused involved in the incidents.



The administration should take stern actions against the accused, and thoseproven guilty, so that they could not dare to do such a heinous act in the future, they added.



IU proctor professor M Shahadat Hossain said that he received a written complaint from the victim.



They were looking into the matter, he said, adding that action would be taken after proper investigation, he added. �UNB



