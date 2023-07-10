Video
Domestic help found dead in city

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

A 20-year-old domestic help was found dead at a house at Moynarbag in the city's Badda area early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sonia, daughter of Zahidul Islam of Najirpur upazila in Pirojpur district.

Mehedi Hasan, sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, said Sonia had been working as domestic help in the home of a nurse named Parveen for the last 8 to 9 months.

Nurse Parveen along with her two daughters are the residents of the house.

On Saturday midnight, police received a phone call from the house and recovered the hanging body of Sonia.

Later, it was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"We seized Sonia's mobile phone and we heard that she was a divorcee. She had developed an affair with another man but the relationship between them did not last. Police are investigating to unearth the motive behind the death," said the SI.

The real reason can be known after getting the autopsy report, he said.    �UNB


