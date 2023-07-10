Act quickly to shut coaching centres







I reside in Sylhet area which is overcrowded with coaching centres and private tutorials. Attractive signboards, banners are displayed at different points to attract students. There can be seen coaching centres in large numbers for students from primary level to jobseekers. Day by day, the number is increasing.



We would be grateful to the concerned authorities if they decide to impose a ban on running coaching centres in the country forever.

Coaching centres are not at all a good sign for quality education. Teachers are also less interested in taking their routine classes in the institutions they are serving since they have to take classes in coaching centres. It is high time the government acted strongly against coaching centres. Otherwise, the standard of education will gradually but surely decline instead of improving.



Saifa Amreen

