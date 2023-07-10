Citizens’ data leak upsetting







However, the leaked data includes full name of citizens, phone number, email address and National Identification (NID) number.



The shocking revelation came through a foreign researcher and cyber security expert as he accidently discovered the leak on 27 June. Mentioning that the leak includes data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens, the researcher also contacted the e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT).

So far CIRT has termed the disaster as 'Situational alert on cyber threats' while promising a thorough investigation into the leak incident.



We, however, demand a clear explanation on how it had failed to protect private information of millions of citizens, and why a foreign researcher had to ring the alarm bell in this regard.



In today's digital world safeguarding and protecting a citizen's private information is more than just important since, dodgy and crooked individuals can use anyone's personal information to exploit and cheat out of citizens' assets. There is a need to ensure digital privacy to prevent theft and leaking of private information. Moreover, information privacy is crucial to the broader right to privacy.



It may well be our government protectors in the cyber world fails to comprehend that protecting citizens' privacy is key to ensuring human dignity, safety and self-determination.



As much as we are shocked, we are equally puzzled on how this leak could take place and continue, assumedly for a long time.



Now that personal data of millions of our citizens have been leaked, we are compelled to ask, what the government's cyber authority will now do for damage control. And how do we know, how much personal information have been stolen and used for whatever sinister purposes?



Needs be mentioned, Article 43 (b) of the Constitution of Bangladesh recognizes protection and privacy of individuals' data as fundamental rights.



At the same time, under Section 63 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006, disclosure of personal data without permission is punishable with imprisonment for a term of two years, with a fine of Tk 200, 000, or with both. In addition, the country also stepped into data protection regime through Article 26 under the Digital Security Act in 2019.



The point, however, all these legal mechanisms have manifestly failed to ensure protection of our citizens' private information due to zero or little enforcement. And with more questions than answers, Data Protection Act 2022 lacks clarity and simplistic understanding of its codes.



While the government's cyber security office has a lot to explain, our vulnerable citizens continue to live in worrying times.



