

Curb population explosion to make Dhaka a livable city



Every year on July 11, the world celebrates World Population Day. Bangladesh is only 1 lakh 47 thousand square kilometers, and Dhaka is 1497.17 sq. km in size. The country had a population of roughly 7 crores after independence. Bangladesh's population currently surpasses 17 crores, according to estimates. The whole population grows by 3 million fresh faces each year. If the population growth rate continues, Bangladesh will have a population of about 25 million in 2050. If the population grows by 3 million people annually, there will be severe congestion, similar to a traffic jam, after 30 years. Bangladesh is one of many countries in the world at risk from the expanding population. Geographical environment, illiteracy, low standard of living, religious and social influence, eating habits, child marriage, polygamy, desire for sons, ignorance of birth control, drop in death rate, lack of recreation, poverty, unemployment, financial and social security, etc. are the reasons given by experts for population growth, particularly in our country.



In Conformity with the Local Government (Municipality) Act-2009, a region must have at least 50,000 residents and an average population density of 1,500 people per square kilometer before being designated as a municipality. In the Imitation of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act-2009, while establishing the city corporation, consideration should be given to the current municipal territory's population density. As a result, following the nation's recent legislation, the problem of population density is at the heart of city planning, development, and management.

The issue of population density has also been given importance in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area Detailed Zonal Plan (2022-35) or DAP. Under the preliminary report of the first digital census and household census, 2022 conducted by BBS under the Department of Statistics and Information Management at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the nation's capital, Dhaka South City Corporation has the highest population density among the country's city corporations. This city has a population density of 39 thousand 353 per square kilometer. The second-placed Dhaka North City Corporation has a population density of 30 thousand 474 per square kilometer.



Based on the data of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), the issue of the uncontrolled population of Dhaka is clear. The rush of individuals toward the capital has logical causes as well. Examples include the expansion of unplanned industry in and around the capital, the concentration of public and private administration in Dhaka, the absence of employment opportunities in rural areas, the loss of agricultural land, and the lack of development of high-quality health and education systems at the upazila and municipal levels. In the midst of the chaos, Dhaka is experiencing unplanned infrastructure development, traffic congestion, an inefficient traffic system, and ousted footpaths. Besides, footovers, flyovers, and Metrorail pillars encroaching on road space are recent additions to the public woes. The inevitable result of all this is the human jam in Dhaka.



In Imitation of a study by BUET, 50 Lacs working hours are lost daily due to traffic congestion in Dhaka. The financial amount is 37 thousand crores which is a significant portion of our national budget. Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), Accident Research Institute (ARI), and Road Safety Foundation organized a round table meeting; the director of the institute Professor Dr. According to Moazzem Hossain, if traffic congestion in the capital can be reduced by 60 percent, then 22 thousand crores can be saved. The superstitious ideas prevalent in Bangladesh regarding birth control are creating significant obstacles. 90 percent of people in our country never think about the problems caused by having more children. As a result, the population in the family and the country is increasing very rapidly. A nearby nation, China, forbids families with more than one kid from residing in cities due to legislation prohibiting birth control. China has therefore been prosperous in its goal of population control.



Consequently, it is crucial to implement a one-child policy similar to China if Bangladesh is to continue its growth trajectory. In 45 years, Bangladesh's population will have decreased by half if the one-child policy is implemented. It is a tremendously challenging challenge for any government to provide 17 crore people with food, clothing, shelter, medical treatment, and employment.



Regarding population density, Bangladesh has reached a very critical situation. Due to the increase in population density per square kilometer, various problems have arisen in all spheres of social, economic, political, and cultural life and these problems are increasing day by day. As a result of climate change, these problems will become more acute. So it is imperative that we pay special attention to population control. Standing at the threshold of the 20th century, it has become essential to curbing the dreaded population explosion.



The writer is L.L.B (Hons.), North South University, Works at FM Associates Bangladesh On a list of the world's least livable cities, Dhaka comes in seventh. Dhaka is listed as the 166th most livable city out of 173, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2023 assessment. In light of the PEC survey, after the release of the combined population of the 2022 census and household census, it can be seen that the combined population of Dhaka is about 4 crore 56 lakh 43 thousand 995, which has been increasing every year. The population issue in Bangladesh is by far the worst of the present issues. The rising population negatively impacts all facets of the nation's economy and public life. A massive segment of the population is one of the critical causes of the nation's continued high poverty rate.Every year on July 11, the world celebrates World Population Day. Bangladesh is only 1 lakh 47 thousand square kilometers, and Dhaka is 1497.17 sq. km in size. The country had a population of roughly 7 crores after independence. Bangladesh's population currently surpasses 17 crores, according to estimates. The whole population grows by 3 million fresh faces each year. If the population growth rate continues, Bangladesh will have a population of about 25 million in 2050. If the population grows by 3 million people annually, there will be severe congestion, similar to a traffic jam, after 30 years. Bangladesh is one of many countries in the world at risk from the expanding population. Geographical environment, illiteracy, low standard of living, religious and social influence, eating habits, child marriage, polygamy, desire for sons, ignorance of birth control, drop in death rate, lack of recreation, poverty, unemployment, financial and social security, etc. are the reasons given by experts for population growth, particularly in our country.In Conformity with the Local Government (Municipality) Act-2009, a region must have at least 50,000 residents and an average population density of 1,500 people per square kilometer before being designated as a municipality. In the Imitation of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act-2009, while establishing the city corporation, consideration should be given to the current municipal territory's population density. As a result, following the nation's recent legislation, the problem of population density is at the heart of city planning, development, and management.The issue of population density has also been given importance in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area Detailed Zonal Plan (2022-35) or DAP. Under the preliminary report of the first digital census and household census, 2022 conducted by BBS under the Department of Statistics and Information Management at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the nation's capital, Dhaka South City Corporation has the highest population density among the country's city corporations. This city has a population density of 39 thousand 353 per square kilometer. The second-placed Dhaka North City Corporation has a population density of 30 thousand 474 per square kilometer.Based on the data of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), the issue of the uncontrolled population of Dhaka is clear. The rush of individuals toward the capital has logical causes as well. Examples include the expansion of unplanned industry in and around the capital, the concentration of public and private administration in Dhaka, the absence of employment opportunities in rural areas, the loss of agricultural land, and the lack of development of high-quality health and education systems at the upazila and municipal levels. In the midst of the chaos, Dhaka is experiencing unplanned infrastructure development, traffic congestion, an inefficient traffic system, and ousted footpaths. Besides, footovers, flyovers, and Metrorail pillars encroaching on road space are recent additions to the public woes. The inevitable result of all this is the human jam in Dhaka.In Imitation of a study by BUET, 50 Lacs working hours are lost daily due to traffic congestion in Dhaka. The financial amount is 37 thousand crores which is a significant portion of our national budget. Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), Accident Research Institute (ARI), and Road Safety Foundation organized a round table meeting; the director of the institute Professor Dr. According to Moazzem Hossain, if traffic congestion in the capital can be reduced by 60 percent, then 22 thousand crores can be saved. The superstitious ideas prevalent in Bangladesh regarding birth control are creating significant obstacles. 90 percent of people in our country never think about the problems caused by having more children. As a result, the population in the family and the country is increasing very rapidly. A nearby nation, China, forbids families with more than one kid from residing in cities due to legislation prohibiting birth control. China has therefore been prosperous in its goal of population control.Consequently, it is crucial to implement a one-child policy similar to China if Bangladesh is to continue its growth trajectory. In 45 years, Bangladesh's population will have decreased by half if the one-child policy is implemented. It is a tremendously challenging challenge for any government to provide 17 crore people with food, clothing, shelter, medical treatment, and employment.Regarding population density, Bangladesh has reached a very critical situation. Due to the increase in population density per square kilometer, various problems have arisen in all spheres of social, economic, political, and cultural life and these problems are increasing day by day. As a result of climate change, these problems will become more acute. So it is imperative that we pay special attention to population control. Standing at the threshold of the 20th century, it has become essential to curbing the dreaded population explosion.The writer is L.L.B (Hons.), North South University, Works at FM Associates Bangladesh