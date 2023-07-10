Elections or institutions where we should focus first







The fact surfaced none of the losing parties gave them clean chit. Rhetorics of the anti-incumbent position continued to float on same tune. On such a boiled onset of political arguments, the Apex court denounced the validity of all such unelected governments that might have been asked to conduct elections. Even that judicial intervention failed to prevent controversies; that followed every elections close at heels.



In the 2014 elections, 153 MPs were elected unopposed. Oppositions argued that elections didn't reflect public opinion. May be, there are truths in their assertion. But let's be open and alert so that public reasoning doesn't decline. Why it did happen. Why was PM's call to join election-time government down right rejected? Was it not a seminal blunder to mastermind a violent design to foil elections? Again it should be reminded that the major opposition party couldn't smartly pro-act when the supreme court suggested that the parliament, if desires, can run two more elections under the care taker government. Not only this, the main opposition when in power can't deny their role to malign care taker concept by taking resort to a series of controversial interventions. Thus a mistrust of care taker concept developed in the minds of citizenry. Theoretically participation in elections is a civic duty of all political parties and the citizens as well. It sounds ideally perfect that citizens from all groups or faiths should get equal opportunity to exercise their franchise and send their representatives to parliament. And they will ensure effective governance when democracy will function.

The question is-did that actually happen in most of the cases or, are we still committed to making our state bodies strong and independent that can deliver justice? True that ours is a young democracy heading towards maturity. But are we all, even now, working on pursuing the simple goal free from being bias? We are only focusing single aspect of democracy i. e securing mandates to rule through one day election. We are blatantly ignoring the urgency of updating state organs; that will guarantee the rule of law, the fundamental values of war of liberation; that pledged an open, just and a pluralistic society.



Professor Amartya Sen observed democracy doesn't serve as an automatic remedy of ailments. The opportunity it opens up has to be positively grabbed in order to achieve the desired effect. The founding father of our constitution envisioned the concept of equality, justice and freedom. But could we translate them into practices? Are we on the contrary contributing to a decline in democracy? One major political party continues to point fingers to some anomalies that allegedly occurred in last two elections and threatens to boycott or even resist it.



Are we pushing dissents with clean hands? Election engineering is not at all an antique phrase here. Particularly after 75, people of Bangladesh were exposed to manifold electoral crafts. Massive rigging, ballot stuffing, ugly intimidation, manipulation of voter list-everything went on unabated. New phrases like media coup or peculiar `Ha-Na' vote added to Election dictionary. Muscle power fuelled by black money played jokes with public fate. Minority community has always been the major victim. Every election event has the black reputation of driving a section of Hindu population across the international border. Election held in 2001 is a classic example of such atrocities and gross violation of human rights. But now we see nobody talks about such dire consequences where perpetrators largely enjoyed impunity and that well-known back drop never fulfils any civilized conditions for fair polls. Participatory elections or election under so-called neutral government should not mean only a means for going to power.



There are many more issues to be addressed. We are again at the risk of being exposed to fake news funded by black money. It often becomes really difficult to distinguish facts from manufactured stories. Propaganda spreads more speedily in a society trapped in poverty and ignorance. Organised propaganda of the vested quarters outsmarts the sane voice of the society. Danger threatens to engulf even the larger section of population when political leaders use hate speech to reap political dividend in a highly polarised society.



A section of civil society often appear vocal in support of care taker government but seem too much tolerant towards those organised propaganda ; that in fact allows such toxic ideas to grow. Few people even from across the border are raising voice in favour of free and fair election, but are talking less of communal backlash or political vengeance; that our nation experienced even after care taker guided elections.



Mahatma Gandhi believed democracy means a conflict of ideas and will. Democracy is an impossible thing until it is shared by all. The ideas of empathy and human values make us responsible. Renowned politician Calin Powell said-in a democratic exercise, "We do not simply vote for any individual, we do it for an agenda, a political philosophy. Values are shifting". Winnability of candidates today encourages political parties to go for strategic choice. West Bengal in India now witnesses local government elections. Irregularities are there. But nobody is denying elections.



It is only through elections political parties in opposition retain their existence in the minds of people, if not in driving seat. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing relevance. Now we hope everybody will come forward to reach a consensus through dialogue and an inclusive election will be done. We have to make sure that losing elections doesn't mean losing all. Institutions must function and governance should prevail so that the ongoing growth of our economy continues.



The writer is Treasurer of Khulna University.



