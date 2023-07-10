

Research-based tertiary education should be focused



Through research, new knowledge is generated, existing knowledge is refined, and innovative solutions to societal challenges are found. By fostering a culture of research, universities in Bangladesh can significantly enhance their academic standing. Through research, faculty and students can delve deeper into their respective fields, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and contributing to the overall intellectual growth of the nation.



Moreover, research also has a direct impact on economic development. By conducting research in areas relevant to industry and society, universities can drive innovation and create solutions that address real-world problems. This, in turn, can lead to the creation of new industries, job opportunities, and economic growth for the country. Research provides a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical application. It allows students to apply what they have learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios, gaining valuable insights and skills that can enhance their employability. Furthermore, research enables faculty members to stay updated with the latest developments in their fields and bring that knowledge into the classroom.

This ensures that students are exposed to cutting-edge research and industry trends, preparing them to be more competitive in the job market. Despite the importance of research education, several challenges hinder its full realization in the universities of our country. Many university curricula in Bangladesh place more emphasis on coursework and exams, leaving little room for research activities.



This limited focus on research prevents students from fully exploring their potential and stifles the development of a research-oriented mindset. A significant challenge faced by universities in Bangladesh is the lack of adequate research facilities and resources. Insufficient funding, outdated equipment, and limited access to specialized databases can hinder the progress of research activities and limit the scope of inquiry. Incentives and recognition play an essential role in motivating and rewarding researchers.



However, in Bangladesh, there is a lack of sufficient incentives, such as grants, scholarships, and research awards, to encourage faculty and students to engage in research activities. This lack of recognition can demotivate researchers and hinder their productivity. To address the challenges mentioned earlier, investing in improving research infrastructure in universities across Bangladesh is crucial. Universities should allocate funds to upgrade their research laboratories and provide state-of-the-art equipment.



Access to modern facilities will enable researchers to conduct high-quality experiments and gather reliable data, enhancing the overall research output. By establishing dedicated research centers and institutes in universities, we can create a fertile environment for research. These centers can facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations, provide researchers with a supportive network, and offer specialized training programs to enhance research skills. In addition to infrastructure improvements, creating a vibrant research culture and fostering collaboration are essential for the growth of research education in Bangladesh.



Universities should actively organize research conferences and symposiums to provide platforms for researchers to share their work, exchange ideas, and establish collaborations. These events can contribute to disseminating research findings and promote a culture of innovation and inquiry. Universities should actively organize research conferences and symposiums to provide platforms for researchers to share their work, exchange ideas, and establish collaborations. These events can cultivate a sense of community and inspire researchers to strengthen their research pursuits.



Collaboration between different disciplines can lead to breakthrough research and innovative solutions. Universities should encourage and facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations by establishing interdisciplinary research centers, organizing joint research projects, and promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange across academic departments. Research education activities in the universities of Bangladesh are crucial for academic development, economic progress, and societal betterment.



By addressing the challenges, enhancing research infrastructure, and fostering collaboration, universities in Bangladesh can create an environment conducive to impactful research and innovation. Research education shouldn't be limited to a few specialized courses; it should be integrated into the curriculum across disciplines. By incorporating research-based assignments and projects, students get hands-on experience and learn how to apply their knowledge to real-world problems. This helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are invaluable in the job market.



Strong faculty support is crucial for fostering a research culture in universities. By enhancing faculty training in research pedagogy and promoting effective research supervision and mentorship, universities can ensure that students receive the guidance they need to excel in their research endeavors. Money makes the world go round, and the same applies to research. Increasing government funding for research initiatives and establishing research grants for faculty and students is essential to support the growth of research in universities.



The writer is a student, Department of Law, Islamic University, Kushtia



