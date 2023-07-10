Video
Bagha-Ishwardi road turns deplorable

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, July 9: Bagha-Ishwardi road in Bagha Upazila of the district turned deplorable causing communication disruption.

Lack of repairing and in the absence of water extraction system, the road has been in the worse condition having puddles at different points. There is nobody to see it.

A little rain causes water stagnation in Bagha Bus Stand, Zero Point, and in front of Bagha High School.

A cookeries businessman at Zero Point Mahbur Rahman said, on the following day of Eid Day, he was going to attend a wedding party in his friend's house, but his full-dress got clayed as a microbus coming from the opposite direction caused to spread muddy water. Later on, he went back to his home and got re-dressed to attend the wedding feast.

Auto-rickshaw driver Rejaul Karim said, he is frequent to accident on the road while many get wounded.

Magha Municipality Mayor Akkas Ali said, a water extraction project is in the pipeline, and very soon the water extraction system will be made.

Bagha Upazila Engineer Nurul Islam said, the authorities concerned have been informed about repairing roads under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

Md Nahinur Rahman, sub-divisional engineer of the RHD-1-Rajshahi, said, a new project is being processed. Under this project, roads will be developed, he added.


