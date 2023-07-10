Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Pabna







JOYPURHAT: A young man was crushed under a train in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Banga, 25, son of Mantu.





Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Eid Special train hit the youth in Amutti Rail Crossing area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.



Akkelpur Railway Station Master Hasibul Hasan confirmed the incident.



PABNA: A man was killed and another was injured as a train hit a sand-laden truck in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The accident took place in Provakorpara Railway Crossing under Parsadanga Union of the upazila at about 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, 35, hailed from Faridpur Upazila of the district.



The injured is Likhon, 30, younger brother of the deceased.



According to locals, the accident occurred when the Chilahati Express Intercity train hit a sand-laden truck while it was crossing the railway track, which left Karim and Likhon critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Kaniz Fatema declared Abdul Karim dead and referred the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Railway Police Station Mahbubur Rahman said on information, additional police have been sent to the scene and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



Chatmohar Railway Station Master Masum Ali Khan confirmed the incident.



