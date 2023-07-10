Six people murdered in six districts







MANIKGANJ: A robber was killed in a mob beating during robbery stopping some buses on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the district early Sunday.



At that time, a police constable was also critically injured as a robber stabbed him while fleeing.

At around 2 am on Sunday, a gang of robbers, wrapped up face with clothes, stopped some buses on the highway in Sadar Upazila and started snatching away cash taka and valuables from the passengers. Getting a phone call from the national emergency service 999, a team of police rushed to the scene.



Sensing their presence, the robbers tried to flee. Suddenly, one of them stabbed a police constable, leaving him critically injured, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rauf Sarker.

He was admitted to Sadar Hospital.



Meanwhile, the passengers with the help of locals caught one of the robbers and beat him mercilessly. He was, later, rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared the robber dead.



Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man surrendered to police after allegedly killing his wife over family dispute in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The man is Mohsin Ali, 27, a resident Collegepara Village under Naldanga Union in the upazila. He was shown arrested in a murder case, said police.



The deceased was identified as Shefali Khatun, 22, daughter of Quader Molla, a resident of Mollapara area in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Mohosin and Shefali Khatun got married about four years back. They often locked into altercations over different family issues since the marriage.



On Saturday evening, the couple locked into a fight with each other over trifling matters. At one stage, Mohsin strangled his wife to death and hanged the body from the ceiling of their room with a suicide note to hide the killing.



Later on, at around 8 pm, Mohosin surrendered himself at Sadullapur PS, said the PS OC Mahabur Rahman.



Being informed, police recovered the body with a suicide note and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Gaibandha Ibne Mizan said they suspected that Mohsin might have killed his wife first and then, hanged the body from the ceiling with a suicide note to hide the killing.



However, the actual reasons behind the killing would be known after investigation, the ASP added.



JHENIDAH: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Foyla Masterpara area under Kaliganj Municipality at around 11:45 pm.



The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hossain, 25, son of Safar Ali, a resident of the area.



According to the deceased's family members and locals, Mehedi went out of his house saying that he was going to a shop. On the way to the shop, he locked into an altercation with one Akram of the area. At one stage of the altercation, Akram stabbed him with a sharp knife mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mehedi dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have arrested the accused Akram.



Kaliganj PS OC Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.



BOGURA: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 38, a resident of Chaklokman Colony area in the upazila.



According to police, Jasim had an argument with some local people over a cricket match on Friday. Following this, some people stabbed Jasim with sharp knives in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Bogura Police Media Spokesperson ASP Sharafat Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps were under process in this this regard.



NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants in Boalia Khal area in the city on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Nayan Shikder, 16, son of Jalal Shikder. He used to work at a local garment factory.



According to the deceased's family members, Nayan went out of his house at around 7:30 pm after receiving a phone call. After some time, they heard that Noyon was hacked by miscreants in Boalia Khal area.



The family members rushed to the scene and took him to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nayan dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The family demanded justice over the killing and punishment for the perpetrators.



Fatullah PS OC Nure Azam said, "It couldn't be known immediately why they attacked him. Police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing."



Legal procedures were underway in this regard, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: A man, who was injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers over a cricket match in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday, died in a hospital in Dhaka on Friday evening.



The deceased was identified as Abdu Quader, 36, son of Sohrab Ali, a resident of Rajakhar Char under Sheyalkol Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Saiful Islam said a massive fight broke out in between two groups of Rajakhar Char and Baro Hamkuria villagers over a cricket match on Thursday afternoon. Abdul Quader received critical injuries in this incident.



He was then rescued and taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Dhaka on Friday evening while undergoing treatment.



Later on, the deceased's brother Alam Sheikh lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this regard accusing 17 people.



