NATORE, July 9: A mobile court in Singra Upazila of the district seized China- made Duary fishing nets and fined two persons of Tk 10 thousand for catching and selling fish fry in local markets on Wednesday.The mobile court was conducted at Biash Bazar under Dahia Union in the Upazila.Seized nets were destroyed through fire on upazila ground in presence of local people in the afternoon.