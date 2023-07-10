Video
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:55 AM
Home Countryside

Two women killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Bogura

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Two women were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, on Saturday and Sunday.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 50, wife of Altaf Fakir, a resident of Kashemabad area in the upazila.

Local sources said a bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit Rokeya in the area at around 9:30 am while she was crossing the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Highway Police Station Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A woman was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place in front of Walton Showroom at Sherpur Bus Stand at around 3 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Rani, 45, wife of Sunil Chandra, a resident of Udhgram area under Bishalpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a speedy Bogura-bound bus ran over the woman when she was crossing the highway, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members upon their request.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Abdul Wadud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to seize the bus and arrest its driver.


