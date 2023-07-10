Video
Dead trees make Satkhira road dreadful

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, July 9: There are rows of dead trees on both sides of a 24-kilometre  (km) road ranging from the district town to Asasuni.

These were planted in the early nineties, but died due to climate change. But locals are travelling on this road taking life risk.

Faruk Hossain, son of late Khalilur Rahman of Mellekpara Village at Brahmarajpur Union in Satkhira Sadar Upazila, became victim of such an accident.

In the evening of Eid-ul-Azha, he was seriously injured due to fall of a branch of a tree at Komarpur along Satkhira-Asasuni road on his way back to home. His motorcycle was also damaged.
Branches falling are continuing.

Abdul Majed, a resident of Bhaluka Chandpur Village in the Sadar Upazila, said, about 30 years back, Zilla Parishad and local residents planted trees on both sides of this road; a few years back, trees in several places of the road began to dry up; and hundreds of trees have died.

Many a times, pedestrians and other vehicles like bicycles, motorcycles, easy bikes become victims of accidents. "We have been asking the authorities concerned for a long time to remove these trees.

But no initiative has yet been taken in this regard."
Locals said, these trees are 30/35 years old.

Md Alauddin, chairman of Brahmarajpur Union in Sadar Upazila, said, the trees have now become a cause of loss to people.
The matter has been reported to the Zilla Parishad.

Dhulihar Upazila Chairman Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury said, these trees died a couple of years back. Trees are dying due to climate change, he added.

According to Social Forest Department sources in the district, a letter was sent to Bangladesh Forest Research Institute regarding the death of the trees.

A team from there came and took wood and insect samples. Initially it seems that the trees are dying due to the attack of a type of insect 'Lakhya', the sources added.

According to sources, the exact reason will be known when the report is received. Besides, increasing salinity is also one of the reasons for the death of trees.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Nazrul Islam said, these trees are dangerous; these have already been identified; and dead trees will be removed through tender soon.


