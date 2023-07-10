Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize





LALMONIRHAT, July 9: Three people have gone missing as a boat capsized in the Teesta River in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place on the west side of Haji Junction in Dhubani area under Singimari Union in the upazila at around 8 am.

The missing persons are Fazlur Rahman, Ahedul Islam and Safiqul Islam. All of them are residents of South Gaddimari Village under the union.

Quoting locals, Singimari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Monwar Hossain Dulu said a group of 18 to 20 labourers were crossing the Teesta River on a boat to attend their work. At one stage, the boat sank due strong wave of the river.



Immediately after the incident, most of the labourers managed to swim ashore, but three persons went missing at that time.

Being informed, Hatibandha Fire Service Station personnel rushed there and started rescue operation, the UP chairman added.



