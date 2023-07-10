Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent


LALMONIRHAT, July 9: Three people have gone missing as a boat capsized in the Teesta River in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place on the west side of Haji Junction in Dhubani area under Singimari Union in the upazila at around 8 am.
The missing persons are Fazlur Rahman, Ahedul Islam and Safiqul Islam. All of them are residents of South Gaddimari Village under the union.

Quoting locals, Singimari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Monwar Hossain Dulu said a group of 18 to 20 labourers were crossing the Teesta River on a boat to attend their work. At one stage, the boat sank due strong wave of the river.

Immediately after the incident, most of the labourers managed to swim ashore, but three persons went missing at that time.
Being informed, Hatibandha Fire Service Station personnel rushed there and started rescue operation, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bagha-Ishwardi road turns deplorable
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Pabna
Six people murdered in six districts
Two fined for using illegal net
Two women killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Bogura
Dead trees make Satkhira road dreadful
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
5 drown in Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Barishal


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft