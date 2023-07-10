Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

5 drown in Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Barishal

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Manikganj and Barishal, in four days.
PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A boy drowned in a pond in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Saidul Islam, 12, son of Ibrahim Mia, a resident of Ward No. 3 Islampur Village under Dahgram Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the boy drowned in a pond near his house at noon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body from the pond.

Dahgram Union Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Enayet Kabir confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sourav, 7, son of Buddhu Mia, and his cousin sister Zinia, 7, daughter of Somej Mia. Both of them were residents of Chilampur Village under Kalia Union in the upazila. They were first graders at Meghna Government Primary School in the area.

The deceased's uncle Dulal Hossain said Sourav and Zinia went down to the pond to take bath in the afternoon, and drowned there as they did not know how to swim.

Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies floating on water in the pond.
Kalia Union Parishad Chairman AKM Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A minor child and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin Hasin, 4, son of Kayez Khalifa, a resident of Ramchar Village in the upazila, and Md Ibrahim Molla, 18, son of late Idris Molla, hailed from Shyampur Faridabad area in Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muladi Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said Hasin went missing in a pond nearby the house while he along with other children bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them, the OC added.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kazirhat PS Bellal Hossain said Ibrahim Molla came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Kadirabad Village under Mehendiganj Upazila of the district. However, Ibrahim went missing in the Lota River at around 12 pm while he along with his relatives was bathing in it.

Later on, the relatives rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bagha-Ishwardi road turns deplorable
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Pabna
Six people murdered in six districts
Two fined for using illegal net
Two women killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Bogura
Dead trees make Satkhira road dreadful
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
5 drown in Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Barishal


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft