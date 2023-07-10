5 drown in Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Barishal





PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A boy drowned in a pond in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Saidul Islam, 12, son of Ibrahim Mia, a resident of Ward No. 3 Islampur Village under Dahgram Union in the upazila.



Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body from the pond.



Dahgram Union Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Enayet Kabir confirmed the incident.



MANIKGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Sourav, 7, son of Buddhu Mia, and his cousin sister Zinia, 7, daughter of Somej Mia. Both of them were residents of Chilampur Village under Kalia Union in the upazila. They were first graders at Meghna Government Primary School in the area.



The deceased's uncle Dulal Hossain said Sourav and Zinia went down to the pond to take bath in the afternoon, and drowned there as they did not know how to swim.



Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies floating on water in the pond.

Kalia Union Parishad Chairman AKM Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A minor child and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Al Amin Hasin, 4, son of Kayez Khalifa, a resident of Ramchar Village in the upazila, and Md Ibrahim Molla, 18, son of late Idris Molla, hailed from Shyampur Faridabad area in Dhaka.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muladi Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said Hasin went missing in a pond nearby the house while he along with other children bathing in it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them, the OC added.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kazirhat PS Bellal Hossain said Ibrahim Molla came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Kadirabad Village under Mehendiganj Upazila of the district. However, Ibrahim went missing in the Lota River at around 12 pm while he along with his relatives was bathing in it.



Later on, the relatives rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead, the SI added.



Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Manikganj and Barishal, in four days.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A boy drowned in a pond in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Md Saidul Islam, 12, son of Ibrahim Mia, a resident of Ward No. 3 Islampur Village under Dahgram Union in the upazila.Local sources said the boy drowned in a pond near his house at noon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body from the pond.Dahgram Union Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Enayet Kabir confirmed the incident.MANIKGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Sourav, 7, son of Buddhu Mia, and his cousin sister Zinia, 7, daughter of Somej Mia. Both of them were residents of Chilampur Village under Kalia Union in the upazila. They were first graders at Meghna Government Primary School in the area.The deceased's uncle Dulal Hossain said Sourav and Zinia went down to the pond to take bath in the afternoon, and drowned there as they did not know how to swim.Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies floating on water in the pond.Kalia Union Parishad Chairman AKM Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A minor child and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Al Amin Hasin, 4, son of Kayez Khalifa, a resident of Ramchar Village in the upazila, and Md Ibrahim Molla, 18, son of late Idris Molla, hailed from Shyampur Faridabad area in Dhaka.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muladi Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said Hasin went missing in a pond nearby the house while he along with other children bathing in it.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them, the OC added.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kazirhat PS Bellal Hossain said Ibrahim Molla came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Kadirabad Village under Mehendiganj Upazila of the district. However, Ibrahim went missing in the Lota River at around 12 pm while he along with his relatives was bathing in it.Later on, the relatives rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead, the SI added.