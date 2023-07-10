Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pry school building hurriedly auctioned at Belkuchi

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Pry school building hurriedly auctioned at Belkuchi

Pry school building hurriedly auctioned at Belkuchi

BELKUCHI, SIRAJGANJ, July 9: Before eroding the building of Khidrachapri Government primary School in Belkuchi Upazila of the district has been auctioned hurriedly.

Without knowledge of the president of the upazila primary education standing committee and others, Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostafizur Rahman has given the auction at a nominal price, it was alleged.

According to school sources, with the school building going to be eroded by the Jamuna River, the school authorities applied to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and upazila primary education officer for transferring the building.

On the basis of the application, upazila primary education officer arranged an eyewash auction, avoiding the UNO and the standing committee president.  The highest price of the Bhaban was fixed at Tk 2.64 lakh. But due to unknown reason, the building  was given to a local contractor at Tk 1.60 lakh.

Head Teacher (Acting) of the school Farid Ahmed Nayan said, "Seeing possibility of erosion we applied for shifting the building. On June 22, the primary education officer called me to his office and said, the building has been auctioned. He asked me for a signature, and I signed according to his instruction."   

"So far I know the Bhaban price was fixed at Tk 2.46 lakh. But I don't know about the auction price," he added.
School Managing Committee President Ratan Sarkar said, "We held a meeting before one day of the auction. On the following day, it was auctioned."

Upazila Primary Education Standing Committee President and Upazila Chairman (Acting) Ratna Khatun said, "Though I am president, I was not informed by the upazila primary education officer or any one."

Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostafizur Rahman said, in fear of erosion, the building has been sold hurriedly to the contractor through on an open auction call. Two rooms of the Bhaban were eroded on July 2, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bagha-Ishwardi road turns deplorable
Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Pabna
Six people murdered in six districts
Two fined for using illegal net
Two women killed in road mishaps in Barishal, Bogura
Dead trees make Satkhira road dreadful
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
5 drown in Lalmonirhat, Manikganj, Barishal


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft