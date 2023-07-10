

Pry school building hurriedly auctioned at Belkuchi



Without knowledge of the president of the upazila primary education standing committee and others, Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostafizur Rahman has given the auction at a nominal price, it was alleged.



According to school sources, with the school building going to be eroded by the Jamuna River, the school authorities applied to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and upazila primary education officer for transferring the building.

On the basis of the application, upazila primary education officer arranged an eyewash auction, avoiding the UNO and the standing committee president. The highest price of the Bhaban was fixed at Tk 2.64 lakh. But due to unknown reason, the building was given to a local contractor at Tk 1.60 lakh.



Head Teacher (Acting) of the school Farid Ahmed Nayan said, "Seeing possibility of erosion we applied for shifting the building. On June 22, the primary education officer called me to his office and said, the building has been auctioned. He asked me for a signature, and I signed according to his instruction."



"So far I know the Bhaban price was fixed at Tk 2.46 lakh. But I don't know about the auction price," he added.

School Managing Committee President Ratan Sarkar said, "We held a meeting before one day of the auction. On the following day, it was auctioned."



Upazila Primary Education Standing Committee President and Upazila Chairman (Acting) Ratna Khatun said, "Though I am president, I was not informed by the upazila primary education officer or any one."



Upazila Primary Education Officer Mostafizur Rahman said, in fear of erosion, the building has been sold hurriedly to the contractor through on an open auction call. Two rooms of the Bhaban were eroded on July 2, he added.



