Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:54 AM
Lightning strikes kill 25 in Rajshahi Division in two months

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 9: A total of 25 people died from lightning strikes in the division in the last two months while many wounded.
These fatalities took place from May to first week of July.

The highest cases were recorded in Naogaon District with six deaths. Five deaths were reported in Chapainawabganj, three each in Sirajganj and Pabna, two each in Rajshahi and Bogura, and one each in Joypurhat and Natore.
This is the beginning of the season for lightning. With these fatalities, panic has been prevailing among people in all these districts.     

While getting drenched in rain water on June, a college student Sahabul Alam, 26, died from lightning strike. He was master's student of Rajshahi College.

On July 2, Atik Hasan Joy, 17, son of Ziaul Haq of Boro Bongram Sheikh Para in the city, and Borhan Kabir, 35, son of Solaiman Islam of Abdulpur in Lalpur Upazila died from lightning strike.

Rahmat Ali Joha, 10, of Dhunot Upazila in Bogura died on May 11, Fatema Begum, 30, of Sherpur Upazila (Bogura) on June 21, Jahangir, 40, of Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila and, Rafiqul Islam, 35, and Isarul Islam, 42, died on May 4. On July 3, Omar Ali, Shariful Islam and Anwar Hossain died in Chapainawabganj.

On May 10, Saddam Hossain, 35, died from lightning strike in the Jamuna River in Chouhali Upazila in Sirajganj District, Sultan Pramanik, 60, of Shahzadpur of the district died on May 27 while cutting paddy.

On June 21, Mahmudur Rahman Riad died in Sirajganj, Sajib Hossain, 25, of Ishwardy in Pabna District died on May 17, Shakil Hossain, 19, of Bhangura in Pabna District and Ramiz Uddin, 30, died from the lightning strike on May 24.  
   
On 23 May, Jamil Pramanik, 20, died at Raninagor of Naogaon, and, on June 17, Khademul Islam, 45, Motahar Hossain, 35, and Masud Rana, 19, died from separate lightning strikes in Naogaon. On June 21, Samiul, 10, and Rifat, 3, died from lightning strike at Raninagor, and June 17 Roni Mia, 26, died in Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat District.

Executive Director of Naogaon Paribesh Unnayan Sangstha Mahmudun Nabi Belal said, palm trees play effective role in controlling lightning strike along with preventing soil degradation and keeping up groundwater layer.

"I have planted 2.5 lakh palm trees along the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway at my own cost. At present one lakh trees are visible," he added.

He further said, "Along with taking government and private initiatives all should come forward as conscious citizens. Then death toll from lightning strikes will come down to zero level."   

Executive Director of Barind Multi Development Authority (MBDA) Engineer Tarikul Islam claimed planting of 40-lakh palm trees since 1996 to 2019.

He said, the then agriculture minister Matia Chowdhury had asked for planting palm trees for protection from lightning strike. Then palm tree plantation had begun, he added.

From 2017 to 2019, besides all districts of Rajshahi Division, palm trees were planted in Rangpur and Dinajpur, he said again. "Now palm trees have grown up. Undoubtedly we are getting benefits," he maintained.

Professor Dr AZM Shoeb of  Geography & Environmental Studies Department of Rajshahi University said, in fact, electric thundering causes the lightning strike. He advised awareness about lightning strike.


