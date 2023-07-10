Video
Murder of Sikh leader sparks dueling protests in Toronto

Khalistan rally in Canada overshadowed by pro-India gathering

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

TORONTO, July 9: A few hundred members of Canada's Sikh community demonstrated outside the Indian consulate in Toronto on Saturday to protest the unsolved murder of one of their leaders last month in the Vancouver area.

They accused the Indian government of being responsible for the gunning down of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of a Sikh temple and campaigner for the creation of an independent Sikh state that supporters hope to call Khalistan.

"When an Indian agency and system commit a crime, they have to be held accountable," Kuljeet Singh, spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based organization behind the rally, told AFP.

Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to one of the largest Sikh populations in Canada.

Another protestor, Hakirt Singh, a lawyer, told AFP that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) "should investigate this murder" as a political assassination.

"When there is vandalism against a member of Parliament you see tweets and reactions from politicians. Here it is an assassination of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. That is foreign interference."

Meanwhile, the pro-Khalistan rally in Toronto turned out to be a damp squib today with several members from the Indian community also gathering at the venue with the national flag.

A handful of pro-Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto today, but they were severely outnumbered by members of the Indian community who waved the national flag and raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Long Live India".

The Khalistani group had posters of Sikhs For Justice leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in UK on June 18.

Earlier this month, the 'Khalistan freedom rally' poster had sparked outrage across India by calling India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava as "killers" of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It came a month after Khalistanis, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, put up a tableau of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster that read, "Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib".

India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi on Monday and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.     �AFP, NDTV


