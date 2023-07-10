

BFF Prez rewards booters with cash prizes



Salahuddin handed over Tk 150,000 each to the 23 players in the squad. Also, the remaining members of the 34-member contingent received the same.



However, the BFF boss personally awarded some extra to three footballers. Custodian Anisur Rahman Zico was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament for his superb reflexes and saves. New footballer Sheikh Morsalin had shown an eye-catching performance there.

Each of them received an additional reward of Tk 100,000. Additionally, Salauddin awarded Tk 500,000 to defender Bishwanath Ghosh who highly motivated the boys to play well and secured the semi-final.



The defender has been consistent in all four matches in the tournament.



Recognising the team spirit of Bishwanath, Salahuddin said, "Bishwanath himself announced that he will give Tk 500,000 to the team if it wins the semi-finals. It was part of his spirit. That's the kind of player I need. From me, there is a small reward for him too."



Although the BFF has financial limitations, such an award is expected to boost the morale of the players and officials who returned with success.



BFF Prez rewards booters with cash prizes



After the 2009 SAFF Championship, it was the first time Bangladesh played in the semi-finals of the tournament. This time, on 28 June, Bangladesh stormed into the semi-finals as the second team from Group-B following a 3-1 win over Bhutan in the last group match.



Before that, the boys in red and green outfits begin the tournament with a 0-2 defeat to stronger Lebanon while outplaying the Maldives by 3-1 in the second match.



The boys were eliminated from the semis after losing the battle to Kuwait by 0-1. Although the boys lost it to the Kuwaiti team which is 52 ranks better than the Bangladesh team, the fans have enjoyed good performance of the booters.



Earlier, the BFF president had announced a bonus of Tk 5,000,000 to the Bangladesh team for reaching the semi-finals of the SAFF.



Rakib is our Superstar

While addressing the booters of the Bangladesh national football team at the bonus awarding programme, BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin said, "Rakib Hossain is the Superstar of the Bangladesh national football team."



He said that he was amazed at Rakib's skilful playing. Salahuddin, the first superstar of the country, delightedly said, "Today, he (Rakib) is the best player in our country's forward line. He will do well in future if continues the performance."



Although Rakib is mainly a left winger, he can play in multiple positions and overlap swiftly. In the recent tournament, his versatile role, especially at the striking position, surprised the opponent defenders quite a few times.



Superman Tariq Kazi

Bangladesh national football team manager Amer Khan said that Tariq Raihan Kazi is the Superman of the team. The Finnish-Bangladeshi defender received a severe injury which disturbed the team combination and the team needed the defender badly.



Although the physician was not sure that Tariq would recover soon, the defender with his mental strength overcome all the hurdles and returned in a short while.



Amer said, "Tareq Kazi is a superman of our team. The injury he sustained was not an easily recoverable one. But he returned quickly for the team. He was a true Superman of our team. His comeback helped the team get its spirit back."



Need more international match

The best keeper of South Asia Anisur Rahman Zico emphasised playing international matches on a regular basis. He said, "If we want to keep up our performance, we will need to play international matches regularly."



While the reality is Bangladesh boys hardly get the chance to play international matches, the boys are feeling the necessity of playing more of those kinds of matches.



We need BNS soon

Salahuddin pointed out that the modernisation work at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka had been going on for years and he was surprised by the slothful motion of the modernisation task.



He said, "I have never heard that a modernisation task could take such a long time. We cannot play matches there for years.



That is why we are playing matches outside of Dhaka. If we don't get back our Dhaka venue soon, we will have to play the FIFA matches in jungles."



"You know that we have some important matches in coming October and November. If we lose then, there will be no international match for you in the next few years." Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin on Sunday fulfilled his promise to reward the booters with cash prizes for good performance in the recently finished Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023.Salahuddin handed over Tk 150,000 each to the 23 players in the squad. Also, the remaining members of the 34-member contingent received the same.However, the BFF boss personally awarded some extra to three footballers. Custodian Anisur Rahman Zico was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament for his superb reflexes and saves. New footballer Sheikh Morsalin had shown an eye-catching performance there.Each of them received an additional reward of Tk 100,000. Additionally, Salauddin awarded Tk 500,000 to defender Bishwanath Ghosh who highly motivated the boys to play well and secured the semi-final.The defender has been consistent in all four matches in the tournament.Recognising the team spirit of Bishwanath, Salahuddin said, "Bishwanath himself announced that he will give Tk 500,000 to the team if it wins the semi-finals. It was part of his spirit. That's the kind of player I need. From me, there is a small reward for him too."Although the BFF has financial limitations, such an award is expected to boost the morale of the players and officials who returned with success.The BFF president said about the financial bonus, "I cannot afford much. That is why I am paying very little. You truly deserve more than that. If I had the ability, I would definitely give you more."After the 2009 SAFF Championship, it was the first time Bangladesh played in the semi-finals of the tournament. This time, on 28 June, Bangladesh stormed into the semi-finals as the second team from Group-B following a 3-1 win over Bhutan in the last group match.Before that, the boys in red and green outfits begin the tournament with a 0-2 defeat to stronger Lebanon while outplaying the Maldives by 3-1 in the second match.The boys were eliminated from the semis after losing the battle to Kuwait by 0-1. Although the boys lost it to the Kuwaiti team which is 52 ranks better than the Bangladesh team, the fans have enjoyed good performance of the booters.Earlier, the BFF president had announced a bonus of Tk 5,000,000 to the Bangladesh team for reaching the semi-finals of the SAFF.Rakib is our SuperstarWhile addressing the booters of the Bangladesh national football team at the bonus awarding programme, BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin said, "Rakib Hossain is the Superstar of the Bangladesh national football team."He said that he was amazed at Rakib's skilful playing. Salahuddin, the first superstar of the country, delightedly said, "Today, he (Rakib) is the best player in our country's forward line. He will do well in future if continues the performance."Although Rakib is mainly a left winger, he can play in multiple positions and overlap swiftly. In the recent tournament, his versatile role, especially at the striking position, surprised the opponent defenders quite a few times.Superman Tariq KaziBangladesh national football team manager Amer Khan said that Tariq Raihan Kazi is the Superman of the team. The Finnish-Bangladeshi defender received a severe injury which disturbed the team combination and the team needed the defender badly.Although the physician was not sure that Tariq would recover soon, the defender with his mental strength overcome all the hurdles and returned in a short while.Amer said, "Tareq Kazi is a superman of our team. The injury he sustained was not an easily recoverable one. But he returned quickly for the team. He was a true Superman of our team. His comeback helped the team get its spirit back."Need more international matchThe best keeper of South Asia Anisur Rahman Zico emphasised playing international matches on a regular basis. He said, "If we want to keep up our performance, we will need to play international matches regularly."While the reality is Bangladesh boys hardly get the chance to play international matches, the boys are feeling the necessity of playing more of those kinds of matches.We need BNS soonSalahuddin pointed out that the modernisation work at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka had been going on for years and he was surprised by the slothful motion of the modernisation task.He said, "I have never heard that a modernisation task could take such a long time. We cannot play matches there for years.That is why we are playing matches outside of Dhaka. If we don't get back our Dhaka venue soon, we will have to play the FIFA matches in jungles.""You know that we have some important matches in coming October and November. If we lose then, there will be no international match for you in the next few years."