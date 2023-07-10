Video
India women\'s tour of Bangladesh 2023

Bangladesh concede massive defeat in series starter

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

India women's tour of Bangladesh 2023Bangladesh women on Sunday concede a seven-wicket defeat against India in the first of the three-match T20i series against visiting India at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

India won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Debutant opener Shathi Rani and her partner Shamima Sultana gave host's a mediocre start of 27 as Shamima got out on 17 off 13.

Shathi then, built another tinny partnership of 25 runs with Sobhana Mostary returning to the dugout on 22 off 36 with four boundaries. Sobhana on the other hand scored 23 runs from 33 balls.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti failed to justify her name and got out early on two but it was Shorna Akter, who played an unbeaten knock of run-a-ball 28 with couple of over boundaries, which help Bangladesh to exceed 100-run total.

Besides, Ritu Moni scored 11 off 13 as hommies were able to post 114 runs on the board for five wickets.
Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani and Shafali Verma took one wicket each for India.

India in reply, reached the winning post convincingly losing three wickets with 22 balls to spare though Bangladesh quick Marufa Akter stroke in the very first over to send Indian opener Shafali to the dugout even before posting anything on the board.

One down batter Jemimah Rodrigues also got out cheaply on 11 as the Tigresses started dreaming a tough fight which was dimmed after 70-run 3rd wicket partnership between Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Smriti was dismissed on 38 off 34 with five fours but Harmanpreet remained in the middle till the winning score with stormy knock of 54 off 35. She hit six boundaries and couple of over boundaries.

India wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia remained not out on nine runs alongside Harmanpreet as India reached on 118 for three from 16.2 overs.

Sultana Khatun picked two wickets for Bangladesh and Marufa took the rest.
India, after that victory, took 1-0 lead in the series. The two sides will meet on July 11 and 13 in the next matches of the series.


