Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies

Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies

BARCELONA, JULY 9: Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Suarez, the only male footballer born in Spain to win the Ballon D'Or, died at the age of 88 on Sunday.

Nicknamed "The Architect" the Spaniard won the prestigious award in 1960 and later coached La Roja at the 1990 World Cup.
"Luis Suarez Miramontes has died this Sunday in Milan at 88 years old," said Barcelona in a statement.
"He played for Barca between 1954 and 1961 before going to Inter Milan, where he is also a legend."

Suarez was loved in Italy after becoming one of the league's most celebrated midfielders at Inter Milan under coach Helenio Herrera in the 1960s, whom he followed from Barcelona.

"Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy -- the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which inspired generations, is combined with the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player," wrote Inter in a statement.

Suarez, born in La Coruna in 1935, began his career at Deportivo La Coruna, before moving to Barcelona in 1954.
He won two La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants, among other silverware and earning the Ballon d'Or.

The only other player born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's trophy twice.

Alfredo Di Stefano, who played for Argentina and later the Spanish national team, won it twice but was born in Buenos Aires.

"Suarez was a stupendous player, among the best Spaniards ever in history, along with Xavi (Hernandez) and (Andres) Iniesta," said Di Stefano in one of his last interviews before his death in 2014.

Barcelona lauded Suarez as one of the best players in the history of Spanish football.

"He had it all as a player, superior technique, unbeatable ability with the ball at his feet, a privileged vision of the game and a great shot," said the Catalan club in a statement.

"However, most of all, he stood out for the elegance of his game."

He scored 112 goals in 216 games for Barcelona in his seven years at the club, winning the Ballon d'Or while in Catalonia. However Suarez played down the importance of the accolade.

"There have been many Spanish players who have deserved that award, but it depends a lot on the moment -- you have to be lucky that another great contemporary player doesn't perform as well as you," Suarez told FIFA's website.

"There have been great players who have never lifted the trophy."

Suarez moved to Inter Milan in 1961 for a then world record fee of 250 million lire (£142,000) and won two European Cups and three Serie A trophies as well as other silverware during the club's most glorious era.

He also lifted the European Championships trophy with Spain in 1964, making 32 appearances for the national team.

Suarez retired in 1973 at Sampdoria, going on to coach both the Genoa side and Inter, as well as Como and Cagliari.
"Goodbye Luisito," wrote Sampdoria on Twitter, posting a photo of the Spaniard in tribute.

In 1988 he took over as coach of the Spanish national team, guiding them to the World Cup in Italy two years later, where they were beaten by Yugoslavia in the last 16.

"From the RFEF we want to convey our condolences to all relatives and close friends of Luis Suarez Miramontes," wrote the Spanish football federation on Twitter.

Suarez worked on Spanish radio in his later years as a commentator.

He was the namesake of, but no relation to Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who also played for Barcelona.
"His father told me that if he's called Luis, it's my fault," the Spaniard told So Foot in 2016.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF Prez rewards booters with cash prizes
Starc at the double as Australia eye Ashes series-clinching win
Bangladesh get reality check ahead of World Cup
Bangladesh concede massive defeat in series starter
Alcaraz survives Wimbledon test, Rybakina cruises
Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies
Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis with hat trick for Diaz
PSG sign South Korea's Lee from Mallorca


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft