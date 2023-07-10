Video
Davidovich has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

LONDON, JULY 9: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina insisted he had no regrets after his decision to serve underarm when just two points from a place in the Wimbledon last 16 spectacularly backfired on Saturday.

The Spaniard opted for the unorthodox tactic at 8/8 in the fifth set tiebreaker against sixth seed Holger Rune.

But the Dane spotted the move, sprinted forward and unleashed a forehand winner to go to match point.

A disconsolate Davidovich Fokina then buried a service return in the net, allowing Rune to celebrate a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) victory.

Davidovich Fokina, the 31st seed, had already squandered two match points in the 10th game of the decider.

Asked if he would make the same decision on serving underarm again, the 24-year-old said: "Why not? It was just another serve.
"I don't regret anything.

I'm happy for this match that I did because I was struggling on grass and how I played today I convinced myself that I have a lot of things in myself."

Rune fired 19 aces in his haul of 61 winners during the four-hour third-round encounter.

As well as saving match points, he also recovered from 6/2 and 8/5 down in the fifth-set breaker.
Rune described Davidovich Fokina's rush of blood as "crazy".

"That was very unexpected but in a way, it was nice because he was serving really well during the match," he said.    �AFP


