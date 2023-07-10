Video
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed a $1.4 billion financing plan with the Bangladeshi government to fund the country's oil imports, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The signing took place during a recent official visit by a high-level delegation from Bangladesh to the ITFC headquarters in Jeddah. "This financing plan will enable the Bangladesh Petroleum Company to import oil products from July 2023 to June 2024," the SPA report said.

"The agreement reflects the successful long-term partnership between the two parties and will contribute to ensuring energy security for one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia," the news agency wrote.

"Furthermore, it demonstrates the corporation's commitment to supporting the economic development of its member states and providing financing solutions that meet the needs of its customers," the news added.

ITFC Chief Operating Officer Nazeem Noordali  and Bangladesh Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Mrs Sharifa Khan, and the Alternate Governor of IsDB; inked the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.

Since its inception in 2008, the ITFC has approved over $16 billion for the government of Bangladesh to support the country's energy security, according to a statement issued by the ITFC.


