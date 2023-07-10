Video
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:52 AM
Home Business

BD, RBI governors to open trade transactions in rupee virtually

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The formal Bangladesh - India trade transactions in Rupees will be virtually inaugurated by Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on July 11.

Chief executives of the banks and high officials of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka will remain present on the occasion.

Both the countries have completed necessary preparations in this regard. The transaction in US dollars will also continue alongside, as both the countries have completed necessary preparations in this regard, sources in the Bangladesh Bank said.

But, under the fresh arrangement, such amount of Indian currency can be utilized to meet the import cost which will be equal to the export income in Rupees.

BSS adds: Officials concerned said that no bank or businessmen would be able to buy Indian Rupees through US dollars or any other foreign currencies to meet the import payments.

The trade and transactions with India in Bangladesh part will be done by Sonali Bank Ltd, Eastern Bank and the State Bank of India while the operations in the Indian side will be done by the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Talking to BSS, managing director of the state-run Sonali Bank Ltd. M Afzal Karim said that they have already completed necessary preparations to start trade with India in Rupees.

"Accounts have already been opened with the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank while SWIFT communication system has also been launched with these two banks. Now, any businessman will be able to open LCs in Rupees," he added.

The top Sonali Bank official said that Bangladesh imports goods worth $14 billion annually from India against the exports of $2 billion.

"If we even can settle this $2 billion in Rupees, then there will be a relief for the country. Furthermore, there will be more scope if the exports volume is increased," he added.




