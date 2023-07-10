

IBBL launches Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking campaign



Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower, says a press release.



Additional managing directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah, and Md Altaf Hossain addressed the function as special guests.

Presided over by AFM Kamaluddin, deputy managing director; Mizanur Rahman, head of alternative banking wing addressed the welcome speech.



Md Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, deputy managing directors; Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the bank participated the programme.



Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the bank attended the function through virtual platform.



In his speech, Mohammed Monirul Moula said digital transactions have been increased among the people due to the dissemination of information and communication technology.



"People are now comfortable with such transactions without visiting bank premises. Our alternative banking services across the country continue to gain global recognition," he said.



He called upon all officials of the bank to encourage all types of digital transactions including app-based transactions like CellFin, iBanking, ATM-CRM, POS machine, QR merchant, cash-by-code and mobile banking among the customers.



