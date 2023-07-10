Video
Private sector credit growth hits 15-month low

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The private sector credit growth hit a 15 month low as the growth plunged to 11.1 per cent in May accompanied by high non-performing loans (NPL), according to Bangladesh Bank data.

It was 11.28 per cent in April, 12.03 per cent in March and 12.14 per cent in February and 12.62 per cent in January.

The growth in May was the lowest after February 2022 when it was at 10.87 per cent. The decline in growth has been continuous since November, when it was recorded at 13.97 per cent.

Bankers said the private sector credit growth continued to declining mainly due to a NPL's in the country's banking sector.

According to central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.52 lakh crore in April 2023 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. The high level of default loans in the banking sector has also contributed to the decrease in credit availability.

Consequently, banks have tightened their lending and reduced exposure to risky loans, negatively impacting private sector credit growth. By the end of March 2023, default loans had risen to Tk 1,31,620 crore from Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022.

Meanwhile, the country's economy has been struggling with several challenges, including high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and energy crisis, which have collectively resulted in a reduction in business production, bankers said.

Decreased investment, low consumer spending, and declining business confidence have also played a role in this downward trend. Additionally, the continuous devaluation of Taka and shortage of dollars have created an unfavorable business environment.

The exchange rate rose sharply increased to Tk 108.8 from Tk 90 against US dollar within a year. BB sold around $13.54 billion to banks in FY23, which resulted in a decline in foreign reserve to $29.9 billion on July 6, 2023 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.

Restrictions on imports of luxury items and increased monitoring on imports imposed by Bangladesh Bank have further added to factors contributing to reduced credit growth.

BB reduced the private sector credit growth target for FY23 to 14.01 per cent from 14.8 per cent of FY22 to control inflationary pressure.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recorded 9.74 per cent inflation in June, the final month of the just-concluded FY23 compared to 9.94 per cent inflation in May.


