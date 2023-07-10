Video
Home Business

Mr Noodles launches Korean kimchi ramen noodles

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mr. Noodles has started manufacturing Korean kimchi ramen noodles in the Bangladesh market, in its factory and marketing the product.

Eleash Mridha, Managing Director at PRAN Group, launched the product for the local market through a programme held at the company's head office at the capital's Badda recently, said a press release.

According to the media release, Korean Kimchi Ramen noodles' maximum retail price of the eight pieces family pack of Korean Kimchi Ramen noodles Tk180. The product is now available at shops and super stores, including Daily Shopping and also available at e-commerce site Othoba.com.
    
Addressing the program, Eleash Mridha said, "Mr. Noodles always try to provide special kinds of noodles among the customers which are popular in various countries.  

Now our noodles brand is the lovable brand to the consumers for its standard quality. We do believe, customers will enjoy our new product and it will be popular soon like our other noodles."  

AKM Moinul Islam Moin, executive director at Mr. Noodles, Toshan Paul, head of Marketing, Abdul Halim, head of Sales, Alif Talukder, assistant general manager (operation) and Jahid Hasan Bhuiyan, sub-assistant brand manager, were also present at the programme.


