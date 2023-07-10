Sesame harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj





MANIKGANJ, July 9: The sesame harvesting is going on in full swing in all seven upazilas of the district with good production.As favourable weather was prevailing in the district, the cultivators got a bumper production in the current season.Good production of sesame and its fair prices have been encouraging the farmers to spread its cultivation during the last several years.The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said the cultivation of sesame was targeted on 4,200 hectares of land during the current season with a production target of 4325 tonnes.The fixed target was exceeded this year as farmers have been getting good yields and reasonable prices for their products compared to the past few years.Now per mount of sesame is being sold at a cost of Tk 3500 to 4000 according to its qualities in the markets.The sandy char land areas of Daulatpur, Shibalaya and Harirampur upazilas of the district remained barren for a long time. But now most of those areas are being cultivated sesame and the cultivators are getting good production.Some sesame cultivators said they achieved good production this year as the dry weather prevailing all over the district was favourable for sesame cultivation.Deputy Director of the DAE Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah said the land of the district is suitable for sesame cultivation and the cultivators are getting reasonable prices for their products.So, the cultivation of sesame has been increasing day by day in the district, he said adding that the sesame was cultivated on 4004 hectares of land last year, exceeding its fixed target of 3887 hectares in the district.The DAE sources said more than 90 per cent of sesame has already been harvested in all seven upazilas of the district, adding that the rest would be completed very soon. �BSS