Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sesame harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MANIKGANJ, July 9: The sesame harvesting is going on in full swing in all seven upazilas of the district with good production.
As favourable weather was prevailing in the district, the cultivators got a bumper production in the current season.

Good production of sesame and its fair prices have been encouraging the farmers to spread its cultivation during the last several years.
The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said the cultivation of sesame was targeted on 4,200 hectares of land during the current season with a production target of 4325 tonnes.

The fixed target was exceeded this year as farmers have been getting good yields and reasonable prices for their products compared to the past few years.

Now per mount of sesame is being sold at a cost of Tk 3500 to 4000 according to its qualities in the markets.

The sandy char land areas of Daulatpur, Shibalaya and Harirampur upazilas of the district remained barren for a long time. But now most of those areas are being cultivated sesame and the cultivators are getting good production.

Some sesame cultivators said they achieved good production this year as the dry weather prevailing all over the district was favourable for sesame cultivation.

Deputy Director of the DAE Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah said the land of the district is suitable for sesame cultivation and the cultivators are getting reasonable prices for their products.

So, the cultivation of sesame has been increasing day by day in the district, he said adding that the sesame was cultivated on 4004 hectares of land last year, exceeding its fixed target of 3887 hectares in the district.

The DAE sources said more than 90 per cent of sesame has already been harvested in all seven upazilas of the district, adding that the rest would be completed very soon.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
BD, RBI governors to open trade transactions in rupee virtually
India turns down PepsiCo's appeal against patent revocation
IBBL launches Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking campaign
Private sector credit growth hits 15-month low
AB Bank approves 2pc stock dividend
Bangladesh Bank working to normalize inflation, dollar crisis
Walton ATS Expo-2023 to be held in the city Aug 10-12


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft