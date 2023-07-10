Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kormi24.com boasts over 13,000 skilled workers

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Kormi24.com, the leading worker marketplace platform in Bangladesh, already boasts over 13,000 skilled workers.
Kormi24 gives a platform that anyone to find jobs easily and hire the best workers for their specific needs.

Kormi24.com is garnering attention as it aims to revolutionize the industry with its unique features and ambitious expansion plans.
One of the standout features of Kormi24.com is its real-time map functionality, which allows users to find workers and professionals based on their specific requirements with unmatched convenience and efficiency.

This innovative approach has set Kormi24.com apart as the pioneer of worker marketplaces in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Since its inception two years ago, Kormi24.com has assembled a team of 50 programmers dedicated to refining and enhancing the platform.

Their hard work has resulted in a rapidly growing database of skilled workers and professionals, with the ambitious goal of reaching one million registered workers by 2024. Such exponential growth promises to create a vast talent pool for users seeking services across a wide range of industries.

While the success of Kormi24.com in Bangladesh is impressive, the company has its sights set on international expansion.

With plans to gradually introduce its services in countries worldwide, Kormi24.com is actively seeking investor partners who can help turn this vision into a reality.

Investing in Kormi24.com is seen as a wise decision, given its potential to disrupt and transform the worker marketplace industry.

The revenue model of Kormi24.com is diversified, including subscription fees, advertising, job circulars, and other sources. This multi-pronged approach ensures a sustainable and robust financial foundation for the platform's continued growth.

To further enhance the user experience, Kormi24.com offers workers the ability to create comprehensive profiles, complete with work photos and biodata. These profiles provide users with a holistic overview of a worker's skills and experience, aiding in informed decision-making when hiring professionals for various tasks.

Looking ahead, Kormi24.com has exciting plans for 2024. The introduction of KormiPay, a payment gateway, will simplify money transfers from the platform's dedicated wallet, ensuring seamless and secure transactions for workers and users alike.

Additionally, a real-time chatting system will facilitate efficient communication between workers and those seeking their services.

Confidence runs high within the Kormi24.com team, with a firm belief that the platform has the potential to become a billion-dollar company within five years. The company is committed to making a significant impact in the worker marketplace industry.

For further inquiries or to learn more about Kormi24.com, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the company directly. With its visionary features and global expansion plans, Kormi24.com is poised to reshape the worker marketplace industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
BD, RBI governors to open trade transactions in rupee virtually
India turns down PepsiCo's appeal against patent revocation
IBBL launches Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking campaign
Private sector credit growth hits 15-month low
AB Bank approves 2pc stock dividend
Bangladesh Bank working to normalize inflation, dollar crisis
Walton ATS Expo-2023 to be held in the city Aug 10-12


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft