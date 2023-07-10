Kormi24.com boasts over 13,000 skilled workers





Kormi24 gives a platform that anyone to find jobs easily and hire the best workers for their specific needs.



Kormi24.com is garnering attention as it aims to revolutionize the industry with its unique features and ambitious expansion plans.





This innovative approach has set Kormi24.com apart as the pioneer of worker marketplaces in Bangladesh, says a press release.



Since its inception two years ago, Kormi24.com has assembled a team of 50 programmers dedicated to refining and enhancing the platform.



Their hard work has resulted in a rapidly growing database of skilled workers and professionals, with the ambitious goal of reaching one million registered workers by 2024. Such exponential growth promises to create a vast talent pool for users seeking services across a wide range of industries.



While the success of Kormi24.com in Bangladesh is impressive, the company has its sights set on international expansion.



With plans to gradually introduce its services in countries worldwide, Kormi24.com is actively seeking investor partners who can help turn this vision into a reality.



Investing in Kormi24.com is seen as a wise decision, given its potential to disrupt and transform the worker marketplace industry.



The revenue model of Kormi24.com is diversified, including subscription fees, advertising, job circulars, and other sources. This multi-pronged approach ensures a sustainable and robust financial foundation for the platform's continued growth.



To further enhance the user experience, Kormi24.com offers workers the ability to create comprehensive profiles, complete with work photos and biodata. These profiles provide users with a holistic overview of a worker's skills and experience, aiding in informed decision-making when hiring professionals for various tasks.



Looking ahead, Kormi24.com has exciting plans for 2024. The introduction of KormiPay, a payment gateway, will simplify money transfers from the platform's dedicated wallet, ensuring seamless and secure transactions for workers and users alike.



Additionally, a real-time chatting system will facilitate efficient communication between workers and those seeking their services.



Confidence runs high within the Kormi24.com team, with a firm belief that the platform has the potential to become a billion-dollar company within five years. The company is committed to making a significant impact in the worker marketplace industry.



For further inquiries or to learn more about Kormi24.com, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the company directly. With its visionary features and global expansion plans, Kormi24.com is poised to reshape the worker marketplace industry.



