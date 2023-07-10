Akbar Ali elected as new RCCI President



RANGPUR, July 8: General Secretary of Nababganj Bazar Traders' Association Md Akbar Ali has been elected as new President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) through direct voting for the 2023-2025 term.Managing Director of Mohubar Rahman Particle Board Mills Limited Abu Hena Md Rezwanul Karim and Owner of Eco Diagnostic Center Md Mozammel Haque Dambel have been elected unopposed as Senior Vice-president and Vice-president of RCCI respectively, a press release said.Chairman of the RCCI Election Board- 2023-2025 and Manager of Rangpur Branch of National Bank Limited Md. Sarwar Morshed announced the names of newly elected RCCI President, Senior Vice-president and Vice-president and directors at the RCCI boardroom on Saturday.The newly elected 19 directors for the 19-member RCCI executive committee include 12 from the General Group, six from the Associate Group and one from the Trade Group.The elected Directors from the General Group are: Md Akbar Ali, Md Mozammel Haque Dambel, Md Tayefur Rahman, Md Azizul Islam, Md Saiful Islam, Khondker Mahbub Elahi (Biplob), Asif Joarder, Emdadul Hossain, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Md Sanwar Hossain, Md Delwar Hossain and Md Samsur Rahman.The elected directors from the Associate Group are: Abu Hena Md Rezwanul Karim, Md Sarwar Jahan Malik, Md Harun Ar Rashid, Md Rezaul Islam, Md Sabihul Haque and Hasan Mahbub Akhter.Besides, Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga, MP, has been elected unopposed as representative Director of the RCCI from the Trade Group, the release added.The elected directors at a function at the RCCI Board Room in the city elected the President, Senior Vice-president and Vice-president of the local apex trade body from among the 19 directors.Members of the RCCI Election Board- 2023-2025 and Rangpur Branch Manager of Meghna Bank Limited Md. Ekramul Haque and Rangpur Branch Manager of Bengal Commercial Bank Md. Ahsan Ul Feroz, Chairman of RCCI Election Appeal Board and former DGM of Janata Bank Limited Mohd.Mizanur Rahman Sarkar, Member of Appeal Board and former Rangpur Branch Manager of National Bank Limited Md Atoar Rahman Sarker, Member of Appeal Board and former Rangpur Branch Manager of Mutual Trust Bank Limited Md Ali Asad were present during the election.FBCCI Senior Vice-president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, its Senior Vice-president Md. Azizul Islam Mintu and Vice-president Manzoor Ahmed Azad, incumbent and former executives and directors of RCCI were present as observers, the release added. �BSS