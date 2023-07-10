Eastland Ins appoints Mamoon as Independent Director







Hedayetullah Al Mamoon, former Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Finance Ministry, Government of Bangladesh, has recently been appointed as Independent Director of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd, a first generation non-life Insurance company of the country, says a press release.He has long 34 years of experience of Government services of Bangladesh in various higher positions including over eight years as Senior Secretary and Secretary to the Government.He was a Member of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Cadre of 1982 batch and retired as Senior Secretary of Finance Division, Ministry of Finance.Prior to his assignment as the Senior Finance Secretary he was the Senior Commerce Secretary for more than two years. He served as the Information Secretary, Cultural Secretary and Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary.He also served as the Member of the Planning Commission, Secretary of Bangladesh Public Service Commission, Director General of Department of Social Services (Ministry of Social Welfare), Chairman of BRTC, Managing Director of WASA etc.