Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:50 AM
Home Business

ShareTrip, title sponsor of Airline -2023 Awards

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

ShareTrip, title sponsor of Airline -2023 Awards

ShareTrip, title sponsor of Airline -2023 Awards

Travel agency (OTA) ShareTrip has become the Title Sponsor of the prestigious Airline of the Year 2023 Awards, organised by the country's premier travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor and Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-Founder of ShareTrip signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Under the initiative, airlines will be judged under several categories including Best Business Class, Best Economy Class, Best In-flight Entertainment, Best In-flight Meal in Business Class, Best in-flight Meal in Economy Class, Best Regional Airline, Best Long-haul Airline, Most Favourite Frequent Flyer Programme, Best On-time Performance, Best Budget Airline, Cargo Airline of the Year, Best Domestic Airline, Best Onboard Services, and Airline of the Year.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, said, "We follow the objective of judging airline services in the eyes of the customers while creating a healthy competition among the airlines to improve their service standards.

We sincerely thank ShareTrip for extending their all-out support in successfully holding this most acclaimed Airline recognition event."

Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-Founder, ShareTrip said," We are privileged to be associated with The Bangladesh Monitor to be a part of this prestigious airline recognition program of the country.

The one and only awards program for airlines has been playing a vital role towards development of country's aviation sector.  It has been serving as a spur for airlines to improve their services further to ensure customer satisfaction.

We will call upon all our clients to take part in the poll to help recognise and further develop the airlines' service standards to and from Bangladesh."

Sohail Majid, Chief Operating Officer,  AKM Mahfuzul Alam, Chief Sales Officer and Mofassal Aziz Head of Brand and Communication of ShareTrip; Pizush Bagchi, Head of Events and Activations, Triune Group; and Mahbub Sultan, Head of Sales, The Bangladesh Monitor were present  at the MoU signing ceremony among others.

The ShareTrip Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 opinion poll to elect the best airlines, operating in Bangladesh in different service categories will be launched shortly.  

A panel of judges from different professional groups will select the winners based on the poll results. Winners will be announced and recognised at a gala award ceremony, scheduled to take place in October 2023 at a city hotel.

The Bangladesh Monitor introduced 'Monitor Airline of the Year' awards in 2007 as a regular annual event.


