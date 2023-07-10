Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK to unveil new measures to support financial sector

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LONDON, July 9: Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is on Monday due to announce new measures to support Britain's powerful financial sector, seeking to make the UK the "most innovative and competitive" financial centre in the world.

Hunt will set out "how Britain's financial services will support the drive for long-term sustainable growth across the country", the UK Treasury said ahead of his speech at London's Mansion House in the City of London financial district.

"I want to lay out plans to enable our financial services sector to increase returns for pensioners, improve outcomes for investors and unlock capital for our growth businesses," Hunt is expected to tell an audience of CEOs and leaders from the sector.

The new measures will in particular seek to make the UK stock market more attractive to firms looking to take their businesses public.

The number of companies conducting IPOs in London last year plunged to around 40 listings compared to more than 100 in 2021.
Hunt, whose official title is chancellor of the exchequer, will lay out plans for an "entirely new kind of stock market" that will allow private companies to access capital markets without floating.

He is also expected to detail plans to simplify the rules for buying and selling shares.

"These common-sense changes are grasping our newfound Brexit freedoms to simplify the rulebook -- making it easier than ever for firms to research, raise funds, and float their business," Hunt said.

The UK government late last year announced a package of measures to stimulate growth in the financial sector, in particular relaxing certain curbs that were introduced after the 2008 financial crisis.

But despite post-Brexit reforms, London has lost its crown as the top European trading hub following Britain's departure from the EU in early 2021.      �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
BD, RBI governors to open trade transactions in rupee virtually
India turns down PepsiCo's appeal against patent revocation
IBBL launches Smart Bangladesh Smart Banking campaign
Private sector credit growth hits 15-month low
AB Bank approves 2pc stock dividend
Bangladesh Bank working to normalize inflation, dollar crisis
Walton ATS Expo-2023 to be held in the city Aug 10-12


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft