Dhaka Bank recognized as Best Corporate Bank

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank has once again been recognized as the Best Corporate Bank in Bangladesh. It wins the prestigious Asia Money Award- 2023 for being the Best Corporate Bank in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq, Dhaka Bank has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the industry, providing tailored solutions to local corporates, multinational companies, non-bank financial institutions, and public sector clients.

In addition to impressive financial growth with increased assets, loans, and deposits, Dhaka Bank has also prioritized social and environmental responsibility. By introducing innovative solutions like the Dhaka Bank C Solution app for cash management and the central over-the-counter platform for real-time reconciliation, they are revolutionizing banking services in Bangladesh.

Moreover, Dhaka Bank's commitment to technological advancement is evident      in the launch of e-Rin, an AI-based instant loan disbursement platform, and their collaboration with bKash for the Monthly Nano Savings Scheme, benefiting customers across the nation.

With a client roster that includes Bangladesh's major conglomerates in sectors   such as garments, engineering, construction, power, gas, and consumer financing, Dhaka Bank has been at the forefront of numerous notable transactions in 2022.

From syndicated term facilities for leading companies like Bashundhara Oil and Gas to arranging loans for sustainable projects generating over 2,800 MW of electricity, Dhaka Bank is committed to supporting green infrastructure development and fostering a greener economy.


