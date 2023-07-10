Video
Monday, 10 July, 2023
Business

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Southeast Bank holds half-yearly business conference

Southeast Bank Ltd, one of the leading private banks in Bangladesh, successfully conducted its Half-Yearly Business Conference -2023 through a virtual platform recently.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited presided over the conference virtually, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads, and Senior Executives of the bank  participated actively in the conference. Additionally, the Head of Branches of 135 Branches, In-Charges of Uposhakhas of 22 Uposhakhas and Heads of the 02 Offshore Banking Units were also connected.

During the conference, in-depth analysis of the budget for the first half of the year was presented, followed by target setting for the remaining half. The potential of offering a wide range of services through the newly renamed "Corporate Transaction Management" Department was extensively discussed.

Furthermore, the introduction of the "Sohoz" DPS, a flexible deposit product with attractive rates, was also a focal point of the conference. Emphasizing the importance of compliance, the conference underscored the need for strict adherence to regulatory requirements.

The recovery of loans was identified as a critical area for improvement, with strong emphasis on strengthening the bank's loan recovery efforts. Special attention was directed towards enhancing profitability by focusing on Card facilities along with Retail, SME, and corporate loans.

The conference reiterated Southeast Bank Limited's dedication to providing innovative financial solutions, upholding compliance standards, and enhancing customer satisfaction.


