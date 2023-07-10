

Pubali Bank holds foundation training for Junior Officers



27 (twenty seven) Officers of the bank participated in the Training Course.



Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. graced the occasion as Chief Guest in the inaugural ceremony. Ratan Kumar Shil, DGM of Pubali Bank Training Institute, presided over the function, says a press release.

Managing Director Mohammad Ali made a clarion call on this occasion to all participants to foster new spirit and enthusiasm for achieving our Bank's Vision and Mission.



He reiterated on the challenging tasks for all for ensuring profitability and strength of the bank. He put forward his views on being Compliant Ethical Bank making our position excellent and envious.



He made instruction to them to make all-out efforts to make proper investment of fund, to reduce classification of loan and to arrest mismanagement in the operational activities of the bank with a view to maintaining efficiency and effectiveness in all respects. He urged all Officers to work with honesty and integrity in the workplace.



