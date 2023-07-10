Pakistan exports to Middle East fall







The exports to Saudi Arabia increased while other countries of the region dipped, according to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.



Nearly 62pc of total exports to the region go to the UAE market alone. However, it suffered a decline of 20.46pc to $1.341bn in 11MFY23 from $2.425bn over the corresponding months last year (FY22).

Out of seven UAE states, the bulk of export was destined for Dubai amounting to $1.209bn during 11MFY23 against $1.272bn in the corresponding months last year, showing a decline of 4.95pc.



Pakistan's top export products to UAE include rice, bovine carcasses and half carcasses, men's/boys' cotton ensembles, guavas, mangoes, etc.



Similarly, Pakistan's top sectoral exports to the UAE include cereals, articles of apparel and clothing, meat and edible offal etc. �Dawn



