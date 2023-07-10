BSMRAAU with TAS to go for outer space exploration







BSMRAAU has established their grounds as the first Aviation and Aerospace University in Bangladesh whilst SIA is almost a century old Academic institution and has grounded teachings in the Aerospace Engineering field over the last three decades, TAS said in a statement on Saturday.



The Cannes, France - headquartered TAS, as the leader in design and manufacturing of satellite-based systems in Europe with over 50 years of experience, and an extensive heritage in building local capacities through technology and competence transfers plans, has partnered with SIA on various initiatives including an academic cooperation programme that aims to develop local competence in the field of Earth Observation.

Furthermore, TAS is the provider of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 which is the first Bangladeshi geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite.



The MoU will aim to identify areas of collaboration on learning, teaching and research and development of space science and technology through collaborative initiatives. It is set to provide quality education in aviation and aerospace studies and to accelerate the expansion of Bangladesh's entry in this field.



The signature ceremony was held in Dhaka, in the presence of Giorgio Spada, Director Export Sales in Thales Alenia Space in Italy, Professor Paolo Teofilatto of the School of Aerospace Engineering of La Sapienza University of Rome, and Air Commodore Md Monirul Islam, Registrar of BSMRAAU.



Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh Dr. Mattia Ventura and other foreign members of these renowned organizations graced the ceremony via live streaming.



In addition, Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU Air Vice Marshal, ASM Fakhrul Islam exchanged the MoU with Sajid Abdur Rahman, Business Development Manager, Thales in Bangladesh and Roberto Sigismondi, Export Sales Manager for Bangladesh in Thales Alenia Space.



"Thales Alenia Space strongly believes in cooperation between Industry and Academic institutions, as an instrument to grow local capacities and one of the pillars to establish and consolidate local industrial network for the future Space Projects", highlighted Giorgio Spada.



"The roadmap is clearly defined and shared, it will encompass a local capacity building path, supported by an academic partnership, to enable and sustain a progressive deployment of Space Infrastructures to meet the Bangladesh strategic views and priorities for Earth Observation".



"This MoU will strengthen the collaboration between Italy and Bangladesh in the Space and Aerospace domains through innovation sharing and knowledge transfer.



Having delivered Bangladesh's first satellite in 2018, this marks another pivotal moment for Thales as we support Bangladesh's continued space ambitions." Benoit Nalin, Country Director, Thales in Bangladesh.



