FBCCI Sammilito Babosayee Parisad holds poll campaign







The commitments came at the first projection meeting of the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' held at Officers Club auditorium, Ramna in the capital, ahead of the election of the apex trade body to be held on July 31st.



The leaders mainly demanded holding direct election instead of going through selection process in ensuring the voting rights of the General Body (GB), comprising of all members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

"This time also the process and conspiracy of selection was going on but the demand of direct election is the vital demand of all the GB members.



In the face of the demands of members, the Parisad wanted election to be held directly rather than selection. We want election, and for this reason, this time the path of election has finally become smooth but we had to make this happen by facing lots of conspiracies, obstacles and challenges", the forum leaders said.



The Election Board is preparing for the election. Voters are now looking forward to cast their votes. We believe the process of direct elections will continue in future if the Sammilito Babosayee Parisad wins the upcoming FBCCI elections.



And if the Parisad fails, then there is doubt whether or not there will be elections in FBCCI in future. In view of this fact, the business leaders demanded to vote in favor of the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' in the upcoming FBCCI elections.



The panel leader Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed opened the form meeting praising the general members for joining the meeting. Later he introduced form candidates.



The panel leader also said sector-wise genuine businessmen have become Parished candidates. About 1400 members participated in the program.



The candidates from the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' are Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed (Convener), Muntakim Ashraf (Joint Convener), Nizam Uddin Rajesh (Joint Convener), Mohammad Iqbal Mahmud, Hafez Haji Md. Enayet Ullah, Haji Md. Abul Hashem, Mohammad Rabiul Haque Badsha, Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Zakir Hossain Roni, Mohammad. Rakibul Alam, Mostafa Al Mahmud, Mohammad Maruf Ahmed, Md. Lokman Hossain Akash, Syed Mohammad Bakhtiar, Engineer Md. Ismail Karim Chowdhury, Tapan Kumar Majumder, Mohammad Aftab Javed, Md. Shahidul Haque Molla, Sheikh Ahmed Ullah, Salma Hossain Ash, Sirajul Islam, BM Shoaib, Dr. Mahbub Hafiz.



The leaders of the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' which represents the Association Group on Saturday night vowed to work actively in preserving the interest of the general members of the apex trade body as well as to support the government to build a 'Smart FBCCI and a Smart Bangladesh."The commitments came at the first projection meeting of the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' held at Officers Club auditorium, Ramna in the capital, ahead of the election of the apex trade body to be held on July 31st.The leaders mainly demanded holding direct election instead of going through selection process in ensuring the voting rights of the General Body (GB), comprising of all members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI)."This time also the process and conspiracy of selection was going on but the demand of direct election is the vital demand of all the GB members.In the face of the demands of members, the Parisad wanted election to be held directly rather than selection. We want election, and for this reason, this time the path of election has finally become smooth but we had to make this happen by facing lots of conspiracies, obstacles and challenges", the forum leaders said.The Election Board is preparing for the election. Voters are now looking forward to cast their votes. We believe the process of direct elections will continue in future if the Sammilito Babosayee Parisad wins the upcoming FBCCI elections.And if the Parisad fails, then there is doubt whether or not there will be elections in FBCCI in future. In view of this fact, the business leaders demanded to vote in favor of the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' in the upcoming FBCCI elections.The panel leader Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed opened the form meeting praising the general members for joining the meeting. Later he introduced form candidates.The panel leader also said sector-wise genuine businessmen have become Parished candidates. About 1400 members participated in the program.The candidates from the 'Sammilito Babosayee Parisad' are Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed (Convener), Muntakim Ashraf (Joint Convener), Nizam Uddin Rajesh (Joint Convener), Mohammad Iqbal Mahmud, Hafez Haji Md. Enayet Ullah, Haji Md. Abul Hashem, Mohammad Rabiul Haque Badsha, Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Zakir Hossain Roni, Mohammad. Rakibul Alam, Mostafa Al Mahmud, Mohammad Maruf Ahmed, Md. Lokman Hossain Akash, Syed Mohammad Bakhtiar, Engineer Md. Ismail Karim Chowdhury, Tapan Kumar Majumder, Mohammad Aftab Javed, Md. Shahidul Haque Molla, Sheikh Ahmed Ullah, Salma Hossain Ash, Sirajul Islam, BM Shoaib, Dr. Mahbub Hafiz.