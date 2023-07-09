Indo-Bangla deal on cooperation in research on ocean sciences







This, in turn, will contribute to advancement of research and development for the benefit of society at large and the outputs will contribute towards the blue economy mission between both the countries.



In addition, this MoU, will strengthen cooperation in terms of capacity building and human resource development, according to Press Information Bureau of India.

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa (CSIR-NIO) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Dhaka, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Scientific Cooperation in Ocean Sciences in Goa, India on Friday. The MoU effective for a period of five years was signed by Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director, CSIR-NIO and Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice-Chancellor, BSMRMU.



The MoU is the outcome of the joint coordinated efforts from Captain SM Moyeen Uddin, Dean, Faculty of Earth and Ocean Science (BSMRMU), Captain Jayant Mahadik, Naval Advisor, High Commission of India, Dhaka, Sh. Venkat Krishnamurthy, in-charge, Collaborations Desk (CSIR-NIO), Dr. Narsinh L. Thakur, Head, International S&T Affairs Group (CSIR-NIO) and Dr. Mamta Sharma, Principal Scientist, International S&T Affairs Directorate, CSIR Headquarters. �UNB



Two renowned institutions of Bangladesh and India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will help establish a framework for activities in the area of Ocean Sciences.This, in turn, will contribute to advancement of research and development for the benefit of society at large and the outputs will contribute towards the blue economy mission between both the countries.In addition, this MoU, will strengthen cooperation in terms of capacity building and human resource development, according to Press Information Bureau of India.CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa (CSIR-NIO) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Dhaka, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Scientific Cooperation in Ocean Sciences in Goa, India on Friday. The MoU effective for a period of five years was signed by Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director, CSIR-NIO and Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice-Chancellor, BSMRMU.The MoU is the outcome of the joint coordinated efforts from Captain SM Moyeen Uddin, Dean, Faculty of Earth and Ocean Science (BSMRMU), Captain Jayant Mahadik, Naval Advisor, High Commission of India, Dhaka, Sh. Venkat Krishnamurthy, in-charge, Collaborations Desk (CSIR-NIO), Dr. Narsinh L. Thakur, Head, International S&T Affairs Group (CSIR-NIO) and Dr. Mamta Sharma, Principal Scientist, International S&T Affairs Directorate, CSIR Headquarters. �UNB