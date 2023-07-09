EC to 'reverify' Gono Odhikar Parishad registration info







The visit has been scheduled for Monday, and the regulator has asked the party's feuding leaders, Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur, to be present at its Purana Paltan office with all the necessary information and documents.



They have both received letters from the EC's information verification panel to this end.

However, the probe is not connected to the rift within the party, according to Abdus Salam, the committee's deputy secretary.



"The Election Commission has instructed us to conduct an investigation. It is not related to the party's internal conflict. Our records show that Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur are the party's convener and member secretary. Accordingly, a letter was sent to them both on Wednesday," he said.



Gono Odhikar Parishad started its journey in the political realm in October 2021 with Kibria and Nur at the helm as convener and member secretary.



But the party was thrown into disarray in the lead up to the upcoming general election due to a public spat between Kibria and Nur last month.

�bdnews24.com



