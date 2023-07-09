Video
EU Election Exploratory Mission members start arriving in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

Members of the Election Exploratory Mission (ExM) from the European Union (EU) have started to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the country's upcoming national election.

According to the EU Mission in Dhaka, the main objective of the ExM is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections. They will stay here for two weeks (from July 8-23) to complete their mission.

"The EU delegation to meet with government representatives, election-related authorities, representatives of the international community, officials of various law enforcement agencies, political leaders, civil society and media representatives during the investigation mission's stay in Bangladesh," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said adding that the visit will take place at the invitation of the Election Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has only facilitated the contracts.

To make the visit successful, European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley had a series of meetings in the last couple of months with different quarter including with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Recently, Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Director General (Additional Charge) of Public Diplomacy Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters that this mission will be to assess the scope, planning, budget, logistics and security of the main election observation mission.

According to the Foreign Ministry, European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore is expected to visit Bangladesh last week of this month in this connection. However, he will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar district.

Assessing all the outcomes of the meetings, the EU will take a final decision on sending a full-fledged Election Observation Mission (EOM) before the next national elections.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has welcomed observers from the EU and other countries during the elections.

The foreign minister reiterated that the government wants "free, fair and credible" general elections.

It here be mentioned that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles wrote a letter addressed to Ivan Stefanek, a representative from Slovakia in the European Parliament, Josep Borrell said violence, on the other hand, has no place in these processes and "should be avoided at all costs."

He said the EU and its Member States will continue to engage closely with the government and all stakeholders in Bangladesh on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Borrell said he also talked about dialogue between the main parties and there should be ample space for civil society.

"It is for all stakeholders to build confidence in the election process," he said.

The EU's foreign policy chief said safeguarding the key freedoms, including freedom of expressions and freedom of assembly is essential for democratic processes.



