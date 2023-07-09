Dialogues between parties not held in other countries, including in the US: Momen







He said the government will not talk to "any terrorists."



The foreign minister said such dialogues are not held in other countries, including in the US, and referred to those as "useless" discussions.

Momen was responding to questions on political dialogue at 'DCAB Talk' at the Foreign Service Academy.



Diplomatic Correspon-dents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke on the occasion.



The Foreign Minister said foreigners can come and observe the elections. "We remain transparent. We have nothing to hide."



Momen said the next election will be held as per the constitution. "We have a good track record of holding good elections. We are doing our best."



Responding to a question on recent remarks by China and Russia, he said those are their remarks. "You may ask them."



Momen said democracy is a dynamic process and it becomes mature through practice.



He said the next election will be a model election in the world. "We want all parties, who are willing, to join the elections."



The foreign minister also said there is no problem if any "terrorist party" does not join the election.



Foreign Minister Momen ruled out the perception that Bangladesh is leaning towards China. Bangladesh maintains a balanced and independent foreign policy, he said.



"Some say we are tilted towards China. Apparently forcibly, it's being said. We maintain a balanced and independent foreign policy. We are not tilted towards anybody," he said, recalling the historic quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: "Friendship to all, malice towards none."



The foreign minister said Bangladesh's aim is development and public welfare, and the government has been focusing on that goal.



He reiterated that Bangladesh will never fall into the so-called "Chinese debt trap", as suggested and accepted by many.



"This is a wrong perception. Some pundits say this. Many accepted it, especially some foreign institutions. Under no circumstance, will we fall into 'Chinese debt trap'," Momen said.

He said some people had perpetuated the "wrong perception" that after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh would fall into the "Chinese debt trap".



"We are very prudent. We are very careful when taking foreign loans. We do not take unnecessary loans," he said, sharing statistics. According to the IMF, Momen said, if any country takes over 55 percent of its loans from a single country, then the former risks falling into a debt trap.



"Our overall debt is only 13.78% of the GDP. Out of this, 61% was taken from international agencies like ADB, IMF and the World Bank. As a single country, Japan is the highest loan provider with 17%," he said.



From China, Momen claimed, Bangladesh has taken USD 3.5 billion, which is 0.75% of the total GDP.

Momen described Bangladesh's relationship with India as "rock-solid". "We are in a golden chapter in our relations with India. It is a rock-solid relationship." �UNB



The foreign minister quoted US President Joe Biden as saying that America wants to improve relations with Bangladesh. "They are sending one delegate after another. It's good. We have good relations with all countries. That is why when we contest any election in the UN, we win. Our relations have improved with all countries," he said.



Regarding Bangladesh's Indo-pacific Outlook, Momen said Bangladesh is in a good position geo-strategically.



He said China is a rising star and Bangladesh wants open, free, secure, inclusive and rules-based navigation for all in the Indo-Pacific region. "Countries like India and Japan want to see the same.



We added 'inclusive' in our outlook, as we want to live harmoniously with all countries."



Momen highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's policy of sustainable peace, saying that without peace and stability, development is impossible.



Momen expressed displeasure over "seeking solutions" of Bangladesh's internal issues from foreigners, especially from diplomats stationed in Dhaka.



"I believe you (media) will not be playing a supportive role to that end," he said. Momen said diplomats come here to promote bilateral relations between their countries and Bangladesh.



The foreign minister said the image of Bangladesh has undergone a complete change over the past decade.



"Bangladesh is not a country of terrorists and terrorism activities. That is a great achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Momen remarked.



Regarding the next national election, the foreign minister said the government is committed to holding a fair election free of violence.



It requires sincere commitment from all parties to make that happen, he said.



The foreign minister highlighted the achievements of the government and its efforts to boost export through diversification.



He said Bangladesh's investment intention rate is very high but in some cases implementation gets slowed down.



The foreign minister said Bangladesh is a peace-building nation.



Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Momen said peace is imperative for development.



He said democracy, human rights and justice - these are in the DNA of Bangladesh.



Momen recalled the sacrifices made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noting that her sacrifices go far beyond other global leaders.



He said everyone will be affected if the democratic process, peace and stability are hampered. "We need to make peace and stability sustainable. You (the media) have a role to play."



The foreign minister said the government is maintaining good relations with the neighbouring countries.



Momen said they are trying to identify those who were involved in leaking a "cipher message" recently and described the incident as "very unfortunate."



"It did not damage the national interest but we are trying to identify who did the misdeed," he said while responding to a question.



Momen said they take action when such incidents happen but now they have nothing to say other than finding it to be "sad".



"It is very unfortunate. At times, some things are being made public which were not supposed to be made public. This is very sad. Those involved in dealing with these secret documents should be more careful," Momen said.



He said no one can get access to documents at foreign ministries of other countries without prior permission. For example, he said none can get access to the US Department of State without prior permission.



Momen said, here, people get into rooms anytime. "We are yet to do it (restrictions like other countries). Maybe in the future we will do it." --UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said he is not aware that dialogue between political parties over election brought any results in the past.He said the government will not talk to "any terrorists."The foreign minister said such dialogues are not held in other countries, including in the US, and referred to those as "useless" discussions.Momen was responding to questions on political dialogue at 'DCAB Talk' at the Foreign Service Academy.Diplomatic Correspon-dents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event. DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke on the occasion.The Foreign Minister said foreigners can come and observe the elections. "We remain transparent. We have nothing to hide."Momen said the next election will be held as per the constitution. "We have a good track record of holding good elections. We are doing our best."Responding to a question on recent remarks by China and Russia, he said those are their remarks. "You may ask them."Momen said democracy is a dynamic process and it becomes mature through practice.He said the next election will be a model election in the world. "We want all parties, who are willing, to join the elections."The foreign minister also said there is no problem if any "terrorist party" does not join the election.Foreign Minister Momen ruled out the perception that Bangladesh is leaning towards China. Bangladesh maintains a balanced and independent foreign policy, he said."Some say we are tilted towards China. Apparently forcibly, it's being said. We maintain a balanced and independent foreign policy. We are not tilted towards anybody," he said, recalling the historic quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: "Friendship to all, malice towards none."The foreign minister said Bangladesh's aim is development and public welfare, and the government has been focusing on that goal.He reiterated that Bangladesh will never fall into the so-called "Chinese debt trap", as suggested and accepted by many."This is a wrong perception. Some pundits say this. Many accepted it, especially some foreign institutions. Under no circumstance, will we fall into 'Chinese debt trap'," Momen said.He said some people had perpetuated the "wrong perception" that after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh would fall into the "Chinese debt trap"."We are very prudent. We are very careful when taking foreign loans. We do not take unnecessary loans," he said, sharing statistics. According to the IMF, Momen said, if any country takes over 55 percent of its loans from a single country, then the former risks falling into a debt trap."Our overall debt is only 13.78% of the GDP. Out of this, 61% was taken from international agencies like ADB, IMF and the World Bank. As a single country, Japan is the highest loan provider with 17%," he said.From China, Momen claimed, Bangladesh has taken USD 3.5 billion, which is 0.75% of the total GDP.Momen described Bangladesh's relationship with India as "rock-solid". "We are in a golden chapter in our relations with India. It is a rock-solid relationship." �UNBThe foreign minister quoted US President Joe Biden as saying that America wants to improve relations with Bangladesh. "They are sending one delegate after another. It's good. We have good relations with all countries. That is why when we contest any election in the UN, we win. Our relations have improved with all countries," he said.Regarding Bangladesh's Indo-pacific Outlook, Momen said Bangladesh is in a good position geo-strategically.He said China is a rising star and Bangladesh wants open, free, secure, inclusive and rules-based navigation for all in the Indo-Pacific region. "Countries like India and Japan want to see the same.We added 'inclusive' in our outlook, as we want to live harmoniously with all countries."Momen highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's policy of sustainable peace, saying that without peace and stability, development is impossible.Momen expressed displeasure over "seeking solutions" of Bangladesh's internal issues from foreigners, especially from diplomats stationed in Dhaka."I believe you (media) will not be playing a supportive role to that end," he said. Momen said diplomats come here to promote bilateral relations between their countries and Bangladesh.The foreign minister said the image of Bangladesh has undergone a complete change over the past decade."Bangladesh is not a country of terrorists and terrorism activities. That is a great achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Momen remarked.Regarding the next national election, the foreign minister said the government is committed to holding a fair election free of violence.It requires sincere commitment from all parties to make that happen, he said.The foreign minister highlighted the achievements of the government and its efforts to boost export through diversification.He said Bangladesh's investment intention rate is very high but in some cases implementation gets slowed down.The foreign minister said Bangladesh is a peace-building nation.Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Momen said peace is imperative for development.He said democracy, human rights and justice - these are in the DNA of Bangladesh.Momen recalled the sacrifices made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, noting that her sacrifices go far beyond other global leaders.He said everyone will be affected if the democratic process, peace and stability are hampered. "We need to make peace and stability sustainable. You (the media) have a role to play."The foreign minister said the government is maintaining good relations with the neighbouring countries.Momen said they are trying to identify those who were involved in leaking a "cipher message" recently and described the incident as "very unfortunate.""It did not damage the national interest but we are trying to identify who did the misdeed," he said while responding to a question.Momen said they take action when such incidents happen but now they have nothing to say other than finding it to be "sad"."It is very unfortunate. At times, some things are being made public which were not supposed to be made public. This is very sad. Those involved in dealing with these secret documents should be more careful," Momen said.He said no one can get access to documents at foreign ministries of other countries without prior permission. For example, he said none can get access to the US Department of State without prior permission.Momen said, here, people get into rooms anytime. "We are yet to do it (restrictions like other countries). Maybe in the future we will do it." --UNB