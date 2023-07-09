22 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents in 7 dists





At least 22 people were killed and 50 others were injured in separate road accidents in Rangpur, Gopalganj, Tangail, Sylhet, Gaibandha, Jessore and Nilphamari districts.



Our Rangpur Correspondent added that a man and his six-year-old child were killed and 25 others were injured in a collision between two buses and a truck on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway at Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district on Saturday noon.





The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 40, and his son Mahin, 6, both were residents of Radhakrishnapur village under Pirganj Sadar union.



Our Gopalganj Correspondent added that an elderly man was killed being hit by a bus on Ghonapara-Patgati road at Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj district on Saturday afternoon.



The accident happened at around 1.30 pm in Notun Bazaar area under the upazila. The deceased was identified as Asad Sharif, 70, a resident of Gimadanga Gazalia village under Patgati union of the upazila.



Our Tangail Correspondent added that a driver of a covered van was killed after the vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch at Dhanbari in Tangail on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Imdadul Hasan, son of Alam Hossain of Nohata village of Sreepur police station in Magura district.



Our Sylhet Correspondent added that at least five people were killed and 15 others injured after a bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw collided at Darvaste of Jaintapur Upazila on Sylhet-Tamabil road around 10 pm on Friday.



The deceased were: Nur Uddin, 55, son of Mozzamel Ali of Jaintapur Upazila; Abdul Latif, 50, son Abdul Bari of Bargati village; Md Kamal, 25, son of Tariqul Islam Fasfara village; Musud Ali, 50, son of Late Khurshed Alam of Borokholas village; Abdul Motin alias Kachai, 45, son of Late Abdus Sukkur of Dighipara village of the upazila. All the deceased were auto-rickshaw passengers.



Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that three people were killed and at least 20 injured in collision between a bus and a truck in Gaibandha's Gabindaganj on Friday night. The accident happened at about 11pm in Balua Bazar of the Dhaka-Rangpur highway.



The deceased were identified as Zahirul Haque, Jharna Parveen and Nazmul Haque of Sadullapur in the district.



Our Jessore Correspondent added that at least seven people were killed in a traffic accident on the Jessore-Khulna Highway at Abhaynagar upazila in Jessore district on Tuesday.



The incident occurred at about 7:45am when a speeding truck rammed into a utility vehicle at Rajghat area of the upazila, leaving seven passengers of the vehicle dead on the spot and two other passengers critically injured.



Officer-in-charge of the Abhaynagar Police Station Molla Khabir Ahmed said that they recovered seven bodies from the spot. He feared that the death toll could rise.



Our Nilphamari Correspondent added that three people including two brothers were killed in separate road accidents in Jaldhaka and Kishoreganj upazilas of Nilphamari on Saturday.



The deceased were: Sohan, 22, his brother Rahman, 18, sons of Ramij Uddin at Balagram union under the Jaldhaka upazila, and Ismail Hossain, 42, a resident of Dhoreya Bazar area in Kishoreganj upazila of the district.

