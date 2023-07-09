5 guidelines to prevent dengue spread





The government has issued five instructions to all public and private schools and colleges to prevent further spread of dengue as most of the educational institutions are set to reopen today after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.



Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued the directives, Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of the directorate, told The Daily Observer.





"Due to the dengue outbreak in Dhaka and different parts of the country, and considering the long break the educational institutions have had, we have reissued the directives," he added.



He said educational institutions are requested to follow the measures upon reopening.

The instructions are:



1. Cleaning playgrounds and school/college buildings regularly.



2. Removing stagnant water from the buildings/playground as soon as possible.



3. Cleaning flower tubs kept for beautification of educational institutions regularly.



4. Not letting water accumulate in the breeding spots of Aedes mosquito.



5. Informing students about ways to prevent dengue on a daily basis.

